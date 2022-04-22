ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

AmEx profit beats estimates as card spending rebounds

By Mehnaz Yasmin, Niket Nishant
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fwnci_0fGvYUPJ00

April 22 (Reuters) - American Express Co (AXP.N) on Friday topped first-quarter profit estimates as card spending rebounded from last year, dwarfing a jump in costs due to higher reward payouts.

Expenses rose 34% to $9.06 billion on higher customer engagement costs, the company said, sending shares down nearly 2% in morning trading.

Senior executives at AmEx, however, sought to reassure investors that the company's strategy was paying off. AmEx added 3 million new proprietary cards, with U.S. Consumer Platinum and Gold card and U.S. Business Platinum card customer acquisitions reaching all-time highs in the quarter.

"All of the revenue momentum ... was driven by the investments we've been making in marketing, value propositions, coverage, technology and talent," Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Campbell said on a post-earnings call.

Consumer spending in the United States has been rising as Americans make up for lost time traveling, shopping and dining out as pandemic restrictions ease and COVID-19 retreats from its peak levels. read more

Despite the Omicron blip in January and early February, travel and entertainment spending on AmEx cards rose 121% on an FX-adjusted basis.

Spending on goods and services, AmEx's biggest payments category, rose 21%.

Russia, where AmEx suspended all operations in March following Moscow's invasion of its neighbor, and Ukraine were "very very small markets" for the company, Campbell said in an interview with Reuters.

Remnants of the business there might at some point lead to a writedown but it would not be significant, Campbell added.

AmEx net income dropped 6% to $2.1 billion, or $2.73 per share, for the quarter ended March 31. Analysts had expected it to be $2.44 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Total revenue excluding interest expense rose 29% to around $11.74 billion.

Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Deutsche Boerse ups 2022 targets after Q1 beat

FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse raised its full-year targets on Monday as it reported better-than-expected quarterly results thanks to higher trading activity. The company said it now expects 2022 net revenue over 3.8 billion euros ($4.07 billion) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Wall St slumps as weak earnings, rate hike clarity spook investors

April 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street tumbled more than 2.5% on Friday, ensuring the three main benchmarks ended in negative territory for the week, as surprise earnings news and increased certainty around aggressive near-term interest rate rises took its toll on investors. It was the third straight week of losses...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Independent Bank

Independent Bank IBCP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-04-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Independent Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50. Independent Bank bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum Card#American Express Co#Amex#Americans#Omicron#Fx
Reuters

S&P cuts Sri Lanka to 'selective default' on missed payments

April 25 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings cut Sri Lanka's rating as an issuer of foreign currency debt to 'selective default' after the South Asian country missed sovereign bond interest payments, S&P said on Monday. The bonds which had missed payments, maturing in 2023 and 2028, were cut to 'default'...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Marketing
Reuters

Gap falls through the inflation gap

TORONTO, April 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Gap (GPS.N) has highlighted the uncertainty facing clothing retailers. Shares in the San Francisco-based purveyor of jeans and casual sweatshirts fell over 19% in Friday morning trading, the day after it announced that Old Navy boss Nancy Green was leaving the division. The $4 billion company also warned sales in the three months to the end of April would be down by more than 10%, worse than previously expected.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russia's Alfa Bank gives clients deadline to transfer foreign securities

April 25 (Reuters) - Russia's top private lender Alfa Bank has given its brokerage clients until midnight on Monday to transfer foreign securities to another platform, explaining that sanctions had prevented it from moving assets to other brokerages on its clients' behalf. The United States imposed full blocking sanctions on...
WORLD
The Guardian

Elon Musk secures $46.5bn to fund possible hostile bid for Twitter

Elon Musk has secured $46.5bn (£35.6bn) in financing to fund a possible hostile bid for Twitter and is putting up $21bn of his own money as part of the package. On top of that equity, Musk is raising a further $12.5bn for the offer via a margin loan secured against his shares in Tesla, the electric carmaker that he runs as CEO. Morgan Stanley, the US investment bank, is leading a group of financial institutions providing $13bn in debt financing.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Major retailers boost Black female entrepreneurship as employment gap lingers

The traditional workforce unemployment rate remains high among Black women. Ulta, Sephora and Target have created start-up incubators and diversity programs, providing mentorship, financial support and new business opportunities. "It was game-changing for me as a founder, and it was game-changing for my company," the winner of last year's Black...
RETAIL
Reuters

Palladium falls nearly 13% on worries over China demand hit

April 25 (Reuters) - Palladium prices fell nearly 13% on Monday as China's COVID-led lockdowns soured the demand outlook for the autocatalyst, while looming U.S. interest rate hikes took the shine off gold. Spot palladium fell 10.9% to $2,115.12 per ounce by 12:11 p.m. ET (1611 GMT), after hitting its...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Bayer says agri business drives successful start to year

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German diversified group Bayer has seen a “very successful start to the year”, driven by favourable agricultural markets, it said on Monday. “In the agriculture business, in particular, we see a much more positive market environment than in previous years,” Chief Executive Werner Baumann said in a written speech posted on the company’s website on Monday.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Reuters

410K+
Followers
318K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy