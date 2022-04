"The new face of American Hockey". That was how former Buffalo Sabre Jack Eichel was described back in 2017. My, how the mighty have fallen. Eichel was selected second overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Buffalo Sabres, and he was expected to be a cornerstone in turning around the team's fortunes. Fast forward to the year 2022, the Sabres still have not made it back to the playoffs, and Eichel was shipped off to the Las Vegas Golden Knights back in November for Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, and first-round and second-round draft picks.

