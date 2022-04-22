One Small Step Podcast: Episode 3

Click here to read the full article. Warning: This post contains spoilers from Tuesday’s This Is Us.
Tuesday’s This Is Us not only showed us the end of Kate and Toby’s marriage, it also hopped forward into the future… where two of the NBC drama’s already established flash-forward timelines intersected.
Episode 100, titled “KaToby,” revisited the time jump that brought viewers to the day of Kate’s second wedding. (Check out our examination of that flash-forward here.) But the hour also showed us a scene from Kate and Philip’s life together… and that scene included Kate and Toby’s adult son, Jack.
As longtime viewers know,...
