ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

One Small Step Podcast: Episode 3

hppr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis conversation was recorded via Zoom, and so it should...

www.hppr.org

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Whoops. How Victor’s Latest Move Will Send Victoria Back Onto Team Ashland — Plus, the Biggest Holes in Diane’s Story

There’s lots to unpack for this week of Young & Restless, so let’s get right to it. Wow, Victoria asks her father to trust her, and his response was to appoint Adam as temporary CEO of Newman? Loved the reactions in the room, but yikes. Even if Victor intended this move as keeping up appearances in tandem with his daughter’s plan, it’s bound to give her niggling doubts. And that’s all it might take — along with her feelings for her husband, his persuasiveness, and a little Tuscan romantic magic — to put her back on Team Ashland.
TV SERIES
TVLine

This Is Us: Two Flash-Forwards Merge! Plus, Concrete Proof That [Spoiler] Is Alive in the Future

Click here to read the full article. Warning: This post contains spoilers from Tuesday’s This Is Us. Tuesday’s This Is Us not only showed us the end of Kate and Toby’s marriage, it also hopped forward into the future… where two of the NBC drama’s already established flash-forward timelines intersected. Episode 100, titled “KaToby,” revisited the time jump that brought viewers to the day of Kate’s second wedding. (Check out our examination of that flash-forward here.) But the hour also showed us a scene from Kate and Philip’s life together… and that scene included Kate and Toby’s adult son, Jack. As longtime viewers know,...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Executive Producer Promises ‘Something That’s Quite Unexpected’ Is in the Works for Steffy

Unless it’s Finn’s miraculous resurrection, he seems likely to have a hard time selling it to upset fans. Bold & Beautiful executive producer/headwriter Bradley Bell feels your pain. In fact, if anyone has taken Finn’s death harder than viewers, it’s him. The show has killed off a ton of characters over the years — here’s the long, tear-stained list — but he tells Soap Opera Digest that “it’s very difficult to make that decision. I loved working with Tanner [Novlan], and he and Steffy made an incredible couple…
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Small Step
SheKnows

Wait, What?!? Days of Our Lives’ Chad and Abigail Could Wind Up Becoming the Biggest Victims of the Double-Wedding Disaster

Well, not only are we not getting a double wedding on Days of Our Lives, it looks like we’re about to get a double non wedding! After a fair share of some hilariously awkward stalling by Justin, Chad swooped in just in time with Jackie Cox to drop two bombs on Leo. And we’ve already seen from the spoilers tomorrow that Xander and Gwen’s ceremony is getting derailed by Abigail in an even darker fashion.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Greg Vaughan Previews Eric’s Major ‘Change of Direction’ and the Family Crisis That Brings Him Home

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor is excited to be back. In March, we first alerted fans that Greg Vaughan would be returning to Days of Our Lives as Eric. Though the spring promo only gave us a glimpse of Eric and Nicole’s reunion at the Brady Pub, the actor has joined Arianne Zucker for a special interview to preview what’s ahead when his character steps back into Salem during the week of April 11.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

News Roundup: Big Returns, Shocking Exits and Real-Life Tragedies

We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.
TV SHOWS
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Tristan Rogers Reveals Why, in All These Years, Robert and Laura Never Became a Couple

Daytime Emmy award-winning actor opens up about his character’s Port Charles first love interest. General Hospital vet Tristan Rogers (Robert) recently sat down with his co-star Maurice Benard (Sonny) for a “different” State of Mind interview, more storytelling, “more of a fun” discussion. And boy did we learn some neat facts along the way…
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Drops a Bombshell About His Future as Sonny: ‘I Hate to Say That, But… ’

The Emmy winner is as happy as can be on the show right now. Nevertheless…. During a live State of Mind on April 24, General Hospital leading man Maurice Benard fielded a question about his future that yielded an answer that’s sure to put a chill in the hearts of Sonny fans. First, he explained that his satisfaction with his work on the soap came and went in “waves,” adding, “I’m really happy right now.”
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

Y&R Headwriter Reveals Why They Didn’t Bring Keemo Back

The introduction last month of Kelsey Wang’s Allie to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS was a perfect example of the soap drawing upon its rich history in adding a new character to the canvas. As Jack’s granddaughter, Allie has ties to many legacy Y&R characters and focuses the storyline on the younger generation of Abbotts. But why did the soap decide to not have Allie’s father — Jack’s firstborn son, Keemo — be a part of the unfolding tale? According to a new interview with Soap Opera Digest, headwriter Josh Griffith said there was simply more story to mine by not having Keemo be a part of it.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Tom Selleck’s ‘Magnum PI’ Costar John Hillerman Recalled the Actor Getting ‘Mash Notes’ in Restaurants

Back in his “Magnum PI” days, star Tom Selleck never really focused on wooing the ladies. But his co-star John Hillerman said they were infatuated regardless. John Hillerman and Tom Selleck spent a lot of time together on the “Magnum PI” set. Hillerman starred as Major Domo Higgins, Magnum’s close friend on the show. It sounds like that friendship translated into the relationship between the actors themselves, who would hang out outside of “Magnum PI” too.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Carly Walks In on Harmony About to Burn Neil’s File on Her — Plus, Liz and Finn Are Shocked by the Camera Footage

At The Savoy, Curtis cleans up what’s left of the poker game as Jordan enters and thinks that must have been one hell of a party. Curtis assures her everything was on the up and up. Jordan just wanted to see how he and Portia were doing. Curtis says they are fine, the rest is between her and Portia. Suddenly, Selina enters and apologizes for intruding.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy