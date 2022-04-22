One Small Step Podcast: Episode 3

The introduction last month of Kelsey Wang’s Allie to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS was a perfect example of the soap drawing upon its rich history in adding a new character to the canvas. As Jack’s granddaughter, Allie has ties to many legacy Y&R characters and focuses the storyline on the younger generation of Abbotts. But why did the soap decide to not have Allie’s father — Jack’s firstborn son, Keemo — be a part of the unfolding tale? According to a new interview with Soap Opera Digest, headwriter Josh Griffith said there was simply more story to mine by not having Keemo be a part of it.

