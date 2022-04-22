ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

The Elbert Files: Perseverance pays off

By DAVE ELBERT
Des Moines Business Record
 3 days ago

Efforts to create whitewater rafting, zip lining and other amusements along the downtown riverfront suffered a setback recently when the sole bid for an initial phase of work was $73 million, nearly double the estimated cost of $39 million. As a result, supporters who have compiled private and public...

GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Des Moines Business Record

Merle Hay Mall redevelopment ‘catalytic project’ that transform Douglas Avenue, officials say

The map above shows the proposed layout of a redevelopment of Merle Hay Mall. Kohl’s department store will occupy the space designated for an “anchor tenant.” The rendering below shows what the former Younkers space will look like after it is converted to an arena for the Des Moines Buccaneers. Map and rendering special to the Business Record.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Proteus hires Mendez as development director

Emily Mendez as its director of development to lead a newly created department that will oversee fundraising and grant writing for the nonprofit that supports agricultural workers in getting access to health care, education, employment, training and housing services. According to a news release, funding for the position came from a “generous gift from an anonymous donor.” At least one additional fundraising position will be added, officials said in the release. The added emphasis on fundraising will allow Proteus to generate additional support for the programs it provides to farmers in Iowa, Nebraska and Indiana. Daniel Zinnel, CEO of Proteus, said the new position will help the organization approach long-term planning in a new way. “We are very grateful for the opportunity to expand our capacity for fund development, and we believe we can increase our impact for farmworkers and for the community in a very meaningful way." Mendez said she’s excited to begin working to match donors to the work Proteus does. "There are so many people who believe in the mission of Proteus and the work they're doing for farm workers across the Midwest,” she said. Prior to joining Proteus, Mendez worked for various nonprofits throughout the Des Moines area, including Catholic Charities, EveryStep, and Dental Connections, Inc., where she helped develop fundraising programs and served as its executive director.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Capital Chiropractic adds hyperbaric oxygen therapy treatment options

An emerging health therapy that has gained popularity on the coasts over the past couple of years has made its way to Iowa. Known as hyperbaric oxygen therapy, or HBOT, the treatments are now available in Des Moines. Chris LoRang, a Des Moines chiropractor with a penchant for applying innovative...
DES MOINES, IA

