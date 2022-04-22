The Elbert Files: Perseverance pays off

Emily Mendez as its director of development to lead a newly created department that will oversee fundraising and grant writing for the nonprofit that supports agricultural workers in getting access to health care, education, employment, training and housing services. According to a news release, funding for the position came from a “generous gift from an anonymous donor.” At least one additional fundraising position will be added, officials said in the release. The added emphasis on fundraising will allow Proteus to generate additional support for the programs it provides to farmers in Iowa, Nebraska and Indiana. Daniel Zinnel, CEO of Proteus, said the new position will help the organization approach long-term planning in a new way. “We are very grateful for the opportunity to expand our capacity for fund development, and we believe we can increase our impact for farmworkers and for the community in a very meaningful way." Mendez said she’s excited to begin working to match donors to the work Proteus does. "There are so many people who believe in the mission of Proteus and the work they're doing for farm workers across the Midwest,” she said. Prior to joining Proteus, Mendez worked for various nonprofits throughout the Des Moines area, including Catholic Charities, EveryStep, and Dental Connections, Inc., where she helped develop fundraising programs and served as its executive director.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO