AUBURN, Maine — The 22nd annual Letters for Literacy Scrabble Fest was held Sunday in Auburn in an effort to raise money to promote literacy in adults. The event was held at the High Street Congregational Church, and was organized by the Literacy Volunteers of Androscoggin. The group provides literacy services including tutoring for adults. The group says Scrabble and literacy goes hand in hand.

AUBURN, ME ・ 4 HOURS AGO