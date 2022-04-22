Outdoors: Spring has sprung at Raccoon Creek State Park

From the tops of the hills to the bottoms of the valleys, everything, all the critters and plants, are working to start the year. You may notice the noisy ones or the flashy ones, but you will miss the quiet ones and the ones after dark. They are there; you just have to find them.

One thing Raccoon Creek State Park is known for is the wildflowers. That’s why a 314-acre parcel on the eastern side of the park has been set aside. The Wildflower Reserve, located off Route 30, contains one of the most diverse stands of wildflowers in western Pennsylvania. Over 700 species of plants have been identified in the Reserve.

“We’re a little behind on the spring wildflowers”, said Park Naturalist Patrick Adams. “Due to the up and down cold weather, we have not reached the peak bloom.”

The wildflowers should be making up for lost time over the next several weeks.

The Wildflower Reserve is also a great place to listen to one of spring’s noisiest amphibians, the spring peeper.

“We have numerous vernal pools along Raccoon Creek,” said Adams. “You can hear the spring peepers along with wood frogs every evening at this time of year.”

Vernal pools are seasonal pools of water that provide a specialized habitat for amphibians and other plants and animals. They provide for the safe reproduction of amphibians and insect species prior to drying up later in the summer.

Trout fishing is at its peak in the park and one more spring stocking will occur for the lake and Traverse Creek on April 29. The black and white crappie are the earliest spawners in the lake and are easily caught this time of year. While abundant in numbers, they tend to be on the small side, likely due to competition for food with the over-abundant gizzard shad.

This is also a great time to get a look at the bird life in the park. Wild turkey are in the middle of their mating season and the gobblers are proudly showing off out in the open. The osprey and occasional bald eagle are enjoying easy pickings with all the stocked trout in the lake.

One thing is for sure, the outdoor educational programs are filling up fast at the park. About half of the programs over the next month have closed registration. The following list is some of the programs that are still open. Registration and additional information can be found on the park’s webpage.

A pair of Spring Wildflower Walks will be held tomorrow at 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. Join one of the park educators for a guided tour of these short-lived beauties along a mile-and-a-half hike through the Wildflower Reserve. Topics such as wildflower identification, medicinal/edible uses, and folklore associated with various flowers will be discussed. Be prepared for wet and muddy trails on this moderate hike.

Take a float on a Turtle Paddle on May 7. You will learn about and try to observe these resident reptiles. A limited number of binoculars will be available to borrow for this program. Participants must provide their own canoe or kayak with a valid Pennsylvania launch permit. Permits may be purchased from the park office or at huntfishpa.gov.

The American woodcock will be the object of the May 11 Woodcock Watch at Doak Field off Route 168. Join the park naturalist in search of this unique and amazing bird. Hopefully as the sun sets, you will see and hear its well-orchestrated courtship dance and strange behavior.

An overnight Spring Backpacking Trip will occur on the weekend of May 14 and 15. Participants will spend two to three hours Saturday afternoon backpacking to a camping site, where they will set up camp and spend the night. You will need camping and hiking gear, food, and water.

Raccoon Creek Lake has a whole different life to it after dark. Take part in a Full Moon Paddle on May 16 and experience the transition from day to night and hopefully catch not only a colorful sunset but the full moon rising as well. You will need to bring your own kayak or canoe with a valid Pennsylvania launch permit, life jackets and light.

