Rochester, PA

Rochester Public Library receives state citation honoring 100 year history

By Garret Roberts, Beaver County Times
 3 days ago
ROCHESTER — After a century of helping their community, one local library was honored by the state for its dedication to helping neighbors.

The Rochester Public Library was honored by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for 100 years of service on April 21, receiving an official citation honoring its history and efforts to build "a foundation for a bright future." Library staff and local leaders received the citation from Rep. Rob Matzie, D-16, Harmony Township, who wished to give the documents to the community personally.

"It's an honor and privilege to do this and to be supportive," he said. "I'm humbled to have this opportunity and grateful for the work you do for our community. Libraries, as we were talking about earlier, have become more than just books: they have become centerpieces of communities and an outlet for a lot of folks from cradle to grave."

Founded in April 1922, the Rochester Public Library has served as a hub of the borough's community for the past century and allowed countless stories to be shared with residents of all ages. The library is also notable for it's unique atmosphere, with the institution operating out of a Victorian-style home along Adams Street.

More on the history:Rochester Public Library celebrates its history during 100 year anniversary

Throughout its 100 years of operation, the library has worked closely with local leaders and schools to provide necessary services to the borough's residents.

"Since its inception, the Rochester Public Library has provided resources, programs and services that support literacy, lifelong learning, enrichment and entertainment for all citizens in the community," stated the state's citation.

As the library looks to grow its available services and continue to grow with its community, they hope that the long history of the Rochester Public Library will show why the public services are important to its neighborhood.

"It's an honor that our representatives are supportive of the of the library," said Donna Matsook, interim director of the Rochester Public Library. "I think that puts the whole perspective of the milestone of the library when they come down from Harrisburg and say 'We're going to recognize you and we know how important you are to the community.' So, I'm grateful for that."

Beaver County Times

