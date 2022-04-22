Gov. Wolf vetoes bill that would allow creation of boroughs through petitions

HARRISBURG − Gov. Tom Wolf recently vetoed House Bill No. 1184, which was looking to address and update matters to the Pennsylvania Borough Code.

In a statement, Wolf said the reason he was against signing the bill, was because the provisions in the bill would allow for the creation of new boroughs from any area of a municipality, by petition to Common Pleas Court.

Wolf said the Pennsylvania Municipal League is against this action and believes this would have resulted in further fragmentations of local governments.

He also said Pennsylvania ranks third in the nation for the largest number of local government units.

"Ultimately, additional local governments will result in increased costs for taxpayers for the new borough, as well as the former municipality," Wolf said. "It is unfortunate that this controversial provision was amended into the legislation when the original bill was intended to modernize aspects of the Borough Code."

In the state House, the bill was passed by a margin of 112-87, while in the Senate, it was passed by a margin of 27-21.