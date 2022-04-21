ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach Treasures

beachcomber.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNobody guessed the April 8 treasure location at 7th and Ultimo, so no prizes were awarded. If you correctly identify the location of where the photo was taken on page one of this edition, your entry will be among those in a drawing to receive tickets or a gift...

beachcomber.news

Comments / 0

Related
Secret LA

5 Hidden Fairytale Homes In L.A. That Are Straight Out Of A Storybook

In L.A. make-believe often spills over into reality. Whether it’s the set of the latest Blockbuster unfolding on the streets of your neighborhood or rubbing shoulders with your favorite movie character at Catch . Then there are the more permanent features, like the Storybook architecture that seems to borrow from Disneyland around the corner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mansionglobal.com

In California, a New-Construction Palm Springs Home Lists for $5.75 Million

A new-construction home dubbed The Woods House came on the market in Palm Springs on Friday for $5.75 million. Built in 2021 by Los Angeles-based architecture firm Woods + Dangaran, the one-story home has hallmarks of classic California desert modern architecture, including floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the surrounding landscape and natural materials incorporated throughout the home. (Brett Woods, founding partner of Woods + Dangaran, is also the seller.)
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Beach Treasures#Mcdonald#Home Instead#J L Jewelry#Beachcomber#P O Box#Contests Beachcomber News#Lrb 562 Rrb
Long Beach Post

Drama productions return to Long Beach high schools

After a nearly two-year hiatus, Long Beach Poly is putting on "Shrek: The Musical" at the Andy Osman Auditorium on campus with a run that began Thursday and ends with two performances on Saturday. The post Drama productions return to Long Beach high schools appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Architectural Digest

A Midcentury Modern Home in Los Angeles Returns to Its Roots

For a home in L.A.’s leafy Mandeville Canyon, it took new owners with a passion for storytelling to reveal its best attributes, which were covered up by unfortunate ’80s renovations. This pursuit drove documentary director Lacey Uhlemeyer and her engineer husband, Rendell Johnson, to do a historical deep dive into the fundamental designers and destinations that embody their home’s 1959 roots. “As an avid traveler, having midcentury-modern pieces that span from Denmark to Mexico to Brazil to the U.S. feels really exciting,” Lacey says. She calls out a 1960s Baldwin piano, Brazilian Jangada lounge chair, Mario Bellini couch, and live-edge burl coffee table that together spark a warm, worldly energy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Long Beach, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Madonna Selling Hidden Hills Mansion for $26M a Year After Buying It From The Weeknd

That didn’t last long. Just a little over a year after buying a nine-bedroom home in Hidden Hills, California, from The Weeknd for $19.3 million, Madonna has decided to hoist the residence back onto the market. The music artist has listed the property for $25.995 million — a big jump from what she paid last April — according to the Multiple Listing Service. Located in a guard-gated area set on nearly 3 acres, the estate includes a barn with a newly built gym and dance/Pilates studio, a natural amenity for the perennially fit singer.More from The Hollywood ReporterInside Coachella Day Three:...
HIDDEN HILLS, CA
Apartment Therapy

Google Maps Has Created a “Selling Sunset” Itinerary

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. “Selling Sunset” fans may know that season five dropped on Netflix this weekend, fueling our desires for more extravagant multi-million dollar homes and, let’s face it, ALL of the drama. And for fans living in or visiting the Los Angeles area, Google Maps has created a “Selling Sunset”-inspired itinerary so they can live out their favorite moments from the hit show. Not in L.A.? The map also allows you to virtually visit some of the show’s most jaw-dropping spots via street view.
TV & VIDEOS
WWLP 22News

Have a great rose garden with these simple tips

(Mass Appeal) – Roses are one of those flowers that just exude beauty which is why they are so coveted at some holidays and as gifts. Ed Sourdiffe, our resident Master Gardener and creator of GreenThumbGuru.com, is here with us now to talk roses.
GARDENING
mansionglobal.com

The Art of Adding Classical Details to a New Home

Wood flooring, custom trim and symmetrical design can transform a cookie-cutter house into a timeless interior. A new house might feature amenities aplenty yet be short on what some home buyers desire most: character. Thankfully, with a little bit of artistry and expertise, a space lacking historical details can be...
INTERIOR DESIGN
veranda.com

This Manhattan Apartment Is a Triumph of Jubilant Color and Playful Classicism

Admittedly, he didn’t get it right last time. Garrow Kedigian’s old Park Avenue apartment, just a few blocks from this new place in The Carlyle, was memorable no doubt: The Carolina blue library is still an Internet favorite, and the velvet banquette with jangly bullion fringe became a calling card for the designer’s louche, playful brand of classicism. But a single misstep—wedging his office in the cramped secondary bedroom—kept the place from feeling like home. “I spend 99.999 percent of my time in my office,” he estimates. So in the new place, instead of sequestering his buoyant creativity to the back-of-house, he chose “the brightest, lightest room” for work—and promptly painted it the color of glowing embers as if to show his roaring imagination was back big time.
MANHATTAN, NY
WDW News Today

Disney California Adventure Considering Offering Child Day Care Services During Food & Wine Festival

A recent survey sent out to guests who attended the 2022 Food & Wine Festival at Disney California Adventure indicates that Disney is considering offering child care services. The survey asked guests to rate how interested they would be in a selection of offerings or experiences at future Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival events. The offerings included more bookable experiences, improved quality of food and beverage, more healthy food and beverage, and other related items.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Music and Arts Festival vendor and festivalgoers share their experience with food and beverages

Festivalgoers and workers are surrounded by music, art installations and food stands all weekend long. Steven Vayding, administrative manager for Just Squeezed Juice, tells me he has been hiring people to help run their lemonade stands since January. Vayding wasn't able to disclose just how much money a festival food stand worker can walk away The post Coachella Music and Arts Festival vendor and festivalgoers share their experience with food and beverages appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy