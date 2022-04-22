Born 1955-1964? You Might Not Be A Baby Boomer

The date was March 21st 2006. Do any of you know the significance of that date? That was the day that Twitter launched. For many of us, it is a way to follow the latest breaking stories in news, politics, pop culture, or whatever celebrity you want to learn more about. It is a way for many of us to share our thoughts about whatever pops in to our head. It is a media platform that allows for free speech, but has been clamping down on misinformation that has been spread from various topics like COVID-19, conspiracy theories, etc. And it may be getting a new owner.

