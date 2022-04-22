ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

DWI Overturn Closes Portsmouth, NH, Road

By Dan Alexander
97.5 WOKQ
97.5 WOKQ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Portsmouth Police expect Elwyn Road to remain closed during much of the Friday morning commute following a drunk driving crash. A car...

wokq.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.5 WOKQ

Who Vandalized a Sub at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard?

The Navy is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the vandalism of a submarine docked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Spokesman Gary Hildreth said "U.S. government equipment" on board the USS Texas was damaged on March 29 while it was in for its depot maintenance person. He could not disclose the nature of the vandalism.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Motorcyclist Crashes Into NH State Police Car, Charged With DWI

A Manchester man was charged with driving while intoxicated after his motorcycle collided with the side of a New Hampshire State Police vehicle early Sunday morning. State Police said the motorcycle, driven by William Hebert, 62, didn't stop at a stop sign on Hayward Street in Manchester approaching Willow Street around 1:05 a.m., instead hitting the side of the cruiser headed southbound.
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Crime & Safety
State
Vermont State
CBS Boston

VIDEO: Lawn Chair Flies Out Of Pickup Truck, Cracks Vermont State Police Cruiser Windshield

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (CBS) — Vermont authorities say it’s a good thing that no one was hurt Thursday when a lawn chair came flying out the bed of a pickup truck and hit a State Police cruiser on the highway. Video shows the chair coming loose as the truck changed lanes and cracking the cruiser’s windshield on I-89 in South Burlington. The trooper was able safety pull over to the side of the road. Police ended up ticketing the pickup truck driver for having an unsecured load. Yesterday, an unsecured chair flew out of the back of a pickup truck on I-89 in South Burlington and smashed into a VSP cruiser. Luckily no one was injured. The pickup's driver was ticketed for an unsecured load. Remember: Vehicle loads must be properly secured at all times! pic.twitter.com/Jl72JemFMU — VT State Police Traffic Safety (@VSP_Traffic) April 22, 2022 “Remember: Vehicle loads must be properly secured at all times!” State Police tweeted.  
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Nh#Eversource#Twitter
ABC4

Utah woman arrested 7 times in 19 days for a string of crimes

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah woman has been arrested a grand total of seven times in 19 days. Multiple police records show the suspect, Rychelle Mary Hawker, 33, has been in and out of jail for a variety of incidents including theft, assault, lewdness, drug use, threat of violence, failure to stop at […]
UTAH STATE
94.9 HOM

A Warning to Women After This Unsettling Incident at a Maine Bus Stop

Starting at a young age, I have been a victim of catcalling and I know I am not the only one that has experienced that. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, so many people fall victim to catcalling while just trying to live their everyday lives. You could be walking down the street, sitting at a bus stop, or even just driving in your car when someone decides to whistle at you or worse, use inappropriate language.
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Seacoast Current

Have You See Him? Violent Rochester, NH, Man Jumps Bail

Police are looking for a man with "violent tendencies" in connection with an alleged domestic violence assault. Alexander Sutton is wanted on bail violations connected with an assault that reportedly included the act of strangulation, according to U.S. Marshals. He has connections to both Rochester and Berwick. He was last known to be employed by a roofing and renovation company out of Lebanon, Maine.
BBC

M1 crash: Drink-drive mum jailed over deaths of children

A mother who killed two of her children when she crashed into a lorry while drink-driving has been jailed for more than four years. Mary McCann, 35, crashed into the HGV on the M1 northbound near Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, on 9 August. Daughter Lilly, four, and son Smaller, 10, were...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Boston

Missing Couple Found Shot To Death In Concord, NH

CONCORD, NH (CBS) – A husband and wife reported missing earlier this week were found shot to death in a wooded area in Concord, New Hampshire. Investigators said 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende Reid were shot multiple times. The deaths have been ruled homicides. Their bodies were found Thursday evening off of Portsmouth Street in Concord in the area of the Broken Ground Trails. Family and friends had not heard from the Reids after they left their home in the Alton Woods apartment complex Monday afternoon for a walk in the woods. The Reids’ bodies were found in close proximity...
CONCORD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy