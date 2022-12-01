Morocco World Cup 2022 squad: Walid Regragui announces final 26-man team

The Morocco World Cup 2022 squad has been announced, with Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech and PSG's Achraf Hakimi the star players among the 26.

Morocco face Croatia, Belgium and Canada in Group F of the Qatar World Cup , and will need to be at the top of their game if they are to achieve their first knockout round appearance since 1986.

They rely on unity over discipline, though, so don't be surprised to see them ride the crest of a wave towards the last-16. That was the crux of the decision behind Morocco firing coach Vahid Halilhodzic just three months before the World Cup.

The Bosnian’s multiple dust-ups with team leaders such as Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech and Bayern Munich full-back Noussair Mazraoui ultimately irked fans and the FA. Halilhodzic’s exit in August paved the way for that pair’s return, and 45-time former Moroccan international and CAF Champions League-winning coach Walid Regragui to steer the Atlas Lions in Qatar. Their limited preparation may prove decisive.

In qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, Morocco took advantage of their state-of-the-art installations by inviting ever opponent to player their respective 'home' games in Morocco, following a crack down by CAF on the run-down stadia around Africa. Following six wins from six, 20 goals for and one against, their only away match was the play-off first leg against DR Congo, which they drew.

With Ziyech's precision generating chances, PSG's Hakimi offering the pace and drive to dominate the right flank, and Sevilla goalkeeper Bono reading the game superbly to frustrate even elite strikers, Morocco are in safe hands.

However, the Atlas Lions lack a consistent focal point. Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri offers incessant running, but can be clumsy in important moments. Abderrazak Hamdallah - brilliantly named 'the Executioner' - has also failed to hold onto the burgundy No.9 shirt.

Morocco's fans will travel in strong numbers, and will be especially helped by a huge North African diaspora in Qatar, so expect some raucous support.

Morocco World Cup 2022 squad

GK: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

GK: Munir El Kajoui (Al Wehda)

GK: Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad Casablanca)

DF: Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United)

DF: Yahia Attiat Allah (Wydad Casablanca)

DF: Badr Benoun (Qatar SC)

DF: Achraf Dari (Stade Brest)

DF: Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid)

DF: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)

DF: Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich)

DF: Romain Saiss (Besiktas)

MF: Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina)

MF: Selim Amallah (Standard Liege)

MF: Bilal El Khannouss (Racing Genk)

MF: Yahya Jabrane (Wydad Casablanca)

MF: Azzedine Ounahi (Angers)

MF: Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria)

FW: Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse)

FW: Soufiane Boufal (Angers)

FW: Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers)

FW: Walid Cheddira (Bari)

FW: Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla)

FW: Abde Ezzalzouli (Osasuna)

FW: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al Ittihad)

FW: Amine Harit (Olympique Marseille)

FW: Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

Morocco top scorers

One goal - Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Romain Saiss, Zakaria Aboukhlal

Morocco yellow cards

One yellow: Sofyan Amrabat, Abdelhamid Sabiri

Morocco manager

Walid Regragui is the prototypical new breed of African coach: young, media-trained, player-friendly and an ex-international with valuable playing experience in Europe. The 46-year-old, who clinched the CAF Champions League with Wydad in May, is a rising star; positive results at Qatar 2022 could eventually take him back to European football.

Morocco's star player

When representing his national team, Achraf Hakimi has licence to pop up all over the pitch and use that extra lung he is rumoured to have – he’s played as a left or right full-back and even on the wing at times. With scarce striking options, Morocco rely upon Hakimi – 24 in November but with 50 caps already – to create chance after chance.

How many players are Morocco allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to last summer’s European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic – while last year's Copa America allowed squads of 28 players.

Now it has been announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.