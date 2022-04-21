ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAB Advances to C-USA Quarterfinals After 4-2 Victory Over WKU

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Annalisa Smith's 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 6 singles clinched UAB's 4-2 over victory WKU in the First Round of the 2022 Conference USA Championship. The Blazers jumped out to a...

