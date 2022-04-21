UAB Advances to C-USA Quarterfinals After 4-2 Victory Over WKU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee senior pitcher Ashley Rogers is at it again. Rogers pitched a perfect game against East Carolina Saturday in the Lady Vol Challenge. Rogers becomes just the seventh player in program history to pitch a perfect game. It was the 13th perfect game in Tennessee history.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Almost a month to the day since their last win against the Hawks, Science Hill topped visiting Hardin Valley, 13-3, on Saturday afternoon. The Hilltoppers built an early 3-0 lead and stretched it further in the second inning with a Jake Bedard RBI single. Carson Hoffmeister and Austin King helped […]
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It was a beautiful day in Dallas as crowds gathered to celebrate James Madison High School's basketball state championship with a parade.They were joined by a lively band and dancers, and the parade kicked off on Martin Luther King Boulevard and will end at James Madison High School.This is the fifth state championship in the school's history. In early March, the school won the 3A state title game against San Antonio Cole 53-51.This makes James Madison the fifth South Dallas high school team to bring home a state title this year. The join the ranks of the DeSoto High School girls' varsity basketball, Duncanville High School basketball, South Oak Cliff football, and Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy boys' varsity basketball.It's been a great year for South Dallas sports, and everyone is proud of the green and gold.
Fresno State running back and Fresno native Jordan Hornbeak has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The San Joaquin Memorial graduate is no longer listed on the Bulldogs’ roster. Hornbeak was a three-star recruit out of the Panthers program.
Morristown, TN — Former Daniel Boone baseball player Colby Backus who currently plays for NJCAA No. 1 ranked Walter State committed to the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers this morning…Backus is currently a redshirt freshman for the Senators and so far this season has recorded 66 hits and scored 52 runs, including 13 home runs […]
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a field day over at Warren East. The Raiders’ baseball and softball teams, both having successful seasons, continued that shared success with individual wins on Thursday. On the baseball diamond, the Raiders hung with Franklin-Simpson to get a 5-4 win. They’re one...
Kentucky won its matchup with Eastern Kentucky 10-7 on Wednesday night in comeback fashion, as the Wildcats claimed the in-state matchup. The game was held at Gertrude Hood Field in Richmond, Kentucky to a crowd of 584. After a scoreless first inning, the Cats would start the second with a...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Adam Fogel blasted a 432-foot home run and Ryan Ritter had the game-winning RBI as Kentucky defeated No. 19 Vanderbilt, 3-2, on a perfect Saturday afternoon at Kentucky Proud Park, setting up a fifth consecutive series rubber match. Fogel erased a 2-0 deficit when he connected...
Oscar Tshiebwe‘s homecoming tour continues. Around lunch, Oscar will speak with reporters, and tonight, he will throw out the first pitch at Kentucky Proud Park for Kentucky Baseball’s series vs. No. 19 Vanderbilt. Oscar was supposed to throw out the first pitch at Lexington Legends Opening Day last night at Wild Health Field, but instead, tossed out some t-shirts to fans in the stands:
