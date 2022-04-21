ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Compost facility works hard for green-friendly materials

By Robert Boyd
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Tgbx_0fGus0lD00

When most of us take our yard waste out to the curb for pick up we don’t think twice about where it’s going, we’re just glad it’s gone. Hillsborough County is using Earth Day as a reminder to residents, they are working every day to recycle that waste into reusable compost.

The county is bringing in an average of 100 tons of yard waste a day, six days a week. Those working take tons of yard clippings and other bio-degradable materials to create the compost soil treatments. This is a sharp change for these products, as they are traditionally used for landscaping or cover at landfills.

Hillsborough County compost facility highlights turning waste into reusable, profitable materials

“This process we are doing here is saving the county on average $500,000 to $600,000 a year, it’s a super high number,” Hillsborough Co. compost facility manager Ron Wiesman said.

Wiesman oversees the entire process, which takes between 70 and 90 days, before the compost is ready to be shipped out.

“I’m very proud of this, this is a great product, the people who are getting it," Wiesman said. "I hear it is the citrus industry, they are really enjoying this product, it’s helping their orange trees."

Few other Florida counties do this process themselves. It’s very detailed, for instance reaching the right temperature to kill pathogens. Wiesman examined one of the piles and noted it had exceeded the right condition by 10 degrees and it will continue climb.

The county also invested in the most state of the art equipment available, which maximizes their time. In total, there are less than 10 employees who run the 3,000 acre facility.

“We can’t stop, we haven’t stopped for COVID, we’ve worked non-stop out here six days a week," Wiesman said. "The weather, we still got to work, yea they are the unsung heroes of the compost world out here."

On Saturday, Hillsborough Co. is embracing Earth Day by inviting the public to take home five gallon buckets of compost for free. For more information on the Earth Day event, click here.

RELATED STORIES

Comments / 0

Related
Tree Hugger

Is Wood Ash Good for Plants?

Your soil may not need it, your plants may not want it, and it's possible to use it incorrectly. But when properly applied, wood ash can be good for plants. This guide explains how to add wood ash to your garden for optimal plant growth. Healthy Soil. Wood ash is...
GARDENING
Mic

Inside the rise of human composting and other green burial practices

Everybody’s going to die. That’s a fact of life. And there’s one thing everybody who dies has in common: We all got bodies. And when we die, something needs to happen with them. Most of the time, this involves cremating or embalming and burying — processes that tend to emit a lot of harmful chemicals into the atmosphere. But with our climate apocalypse creeping ever closer unless we change our ways, conventional funerary practices are no longer cutting it. Enter: the green funeral movement.
ENVIRONMENT
architecturaldigest.com

How to Compost at Home in 5 Simple Steps

According to Marcus Bridgewater, composting is a lot like driving a car. “You can say driving is just about getting in the car and pressing the gas pedal,” the gardener, CEO of Choice Forward, and author of the forthcoming book How to Grow: Nurture Your Garden, Nurture Yourself explains, “But the reason we have to take a test drive is because there are a lot of these nuances to it.” Don’t worry, there’s no test you’ll have to ace to set up your at-home composting system.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Hillsborough County, FL
Society
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yard Waste#Composting#Earth Day#Hillsborough Co
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Taste Of Home

How to Start Plants in Mini ‘Milk Jug Greenhouses’

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. We’ve all got our own big dreams and goals when it comes...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Domaine

20 Small Backyard Landscape Ideas to Transform Your Space

Small backyards can sometimes seem like a waste of effort compared to everything else you may want to change or spruce up in your home. But even a tiny backyard can become a relaxing getaway with a little attention, some great design, and a few carefully chosen plants. Keep reading to see 20 of our favorite small backyard landscaping ideas.
GARDENING
Tampa Bay Times

Pasco commissioners approves massive New Port Corners development

NEW PORT RICHEY — The massive, mixed-use community known as New Port Corners got a unanimous nod of approval this week from the Pasco County Commission. The project straddles Little Road and spans 954 acres north of Plathe Road and south of Decubellis Road. The development will feature 3,400 residential units including single-family, multi-family, townhouse and age-restricted units and include 1.4 million square feet for non-residential use.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tree Hugger

The Best Organic Potting Soil for All Your Gardening Needs

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you use organic potting soil, you can be sure you’re starting with a strong foundation for any container garden. You can also be sure you’re doing your part to be sustainable and support a healthy environment.
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

The Ultimate Composting Guide for Total Beginners

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are a lot of small changes you can make at home in an effort to reduce your environmental impact: eating more vegetarian meals, switching to low-flow shower heads and toilets, or voting in every election to support candidates who advocate for green policy changes, for instance. One other (surprisingly) easy way to make a difference? Reducing your food waste and turning any scraps into a nutrition-dense soil additive through composting.
ENVIRONMENT
Bay News 9

Spring Hill Blueberry Farm uses creativity to handle uptick in prices

Blueberry season is in full swing and will be for the next few weeks. With blueberry season lasting no longer than two months, farms look to innovate. Cost of fertilizer, fuel cited by Green Acres Blueberry Farm in Spring Hill. BELOW: Information about upcoming festivals. This tradition has families visit...
SPRING HILL, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy