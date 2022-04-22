ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds award $420M for dam repairs and flood-control projects, including some in Pennsylvania

By David A. Lieb/The Associated Press
 3 days ago
The projects include improvements to several high hazard dams in poor condition that could jeopardize lives if they were to fail. The federal government said Thursday that will spend about $420 million to repair dams and develop flood control projects in dozens of states, marking the latest infusion of cash from...

CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania giving out millions in funds for transportation projects

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Dozens of highway, bridge, transit, bike and pedestrian projects are getting upgrades across the state.Twenty-eight counties across the state are getting more than $47.8 million in funding from the state. Cities and boroughs in Allegheny, Butler, Indiana and Westmoreland counties are getting some of the funding. Pittsburgh is receiving $1.76 million to reopen a portion of Sylvan Avenue to pedestrian and bicycle traffic as a public trail. The aim is to connect Hazelwood and Greenfield to Oakland. In Westmoreland County, the state is giving the city of Arnold $53,000 to make improvements to Rankin Street from Woodmont Avenue to Freeport Road. Several of the projects will also help local governments address bridges and roadways in need of repair or replacement. For a look at every project getting money, visit this link. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania marsh to get fed money for fish passage project

Henderson Marsh at John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge, Philadelphia, is one of three fish passage projects in the Mid-Atlantic sharing more than $3 million to restore free-flowing waters and the accompanying aquatic ecosystems. At the 150-acre impounded marsh, the excavation of 13,000 feet of new channels and the construction of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

FEMA to Evaluate Readiness of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the State of Maryland

PHILADELPHIA – The Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will evaluate a Biennial Radiological Emergency Preparedness Exercise for communities around the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station. The exercise will occur during the week of April 25, 2022, to assess the ability of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the State of Maryland to respond […] The post FEMA to Evaluate Readiness of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the State of Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that bussing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
TEXAS STATE
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Biden is quietly on the cusp of a major legislative victory

Some Washington watchers were puzzled during President Biden's State of the Union address last month when he said it was "so important" for Congress to pass something called the "Bipartisan Innovation Act." To the best of just about anyone's knowledge, no such legislation existed. Save the "senior moment" wisecracks. Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

