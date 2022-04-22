ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.5 WOKQ

Who Vandalized a Sub at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard?

By Dan Alexander
 3 days ago
The Navy is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the vandalism of a submarine docked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Spokesman Gary Hildreth said "U.S....

chevv
3d ago

I hope they locate whoever was responsible for this . It does not look good for our shipyard when something like this happens .

