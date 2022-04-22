ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waurika, OK

Silver Alert Issued For Missing 80-Year-Old Man

By News On 6
 3 days ago
A Silver Alert has been issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for a missing 80-year-old man.

OHP Troopers say 80-year-old Frank Chandler was last seen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 in Waurika Oklahoma, in Jefferson County.

According to troopers, Chandler is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a green long sleeve shirt.

Troopers say Chandler has brown eyes, weighs 140 pounds and stands 5 feet and 5 inches tall.

Chandler suffers from Alzheimer's and troopers say he could possibly be traveling to North Carolina in a 2009 Chevy Silverado with the license plate number LNT729.

Troopers say Chandler's phone was last tracked to a Carrollton Texas.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 80-year-old Frank Chandler is asked to call 911.

