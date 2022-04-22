ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

New Music Friday: The best releases out on April 22

By Ayana Contreras
NPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe kick-off our rundown of the best new albums out this week with Pusha T's stellar return, It's Almost Dry. With brilliant sample flips, head-spinning wordplay and A-list features, the rapper's first new full-length in four years is quintessential Pusha T or (as our reviewer Reanna Cruz calls it) "stank-face-inducing"...

NPR

Ravyn Lenae, 'M.I.A.'

Ravyn Lenae tried it all on 2018's Steve Lacy-produced Crush EP: R&B, pop, soul and funk. And now she's gearing up to push R&B further on her debut album Hypnos, out May 20. On "M.I.A.," Lenae's celestial vocals swirl around the complex, Afrofuturistic backing track by IAMNOBODI and Sango. "'M.I.A.'...
