Despite what you've heard on the news or from auto marketing teams, driverless cars do not yet exist and may not be a thing for quite some time. That said, autonomous taxis and delivery vehicles are already roaming the streets in select cities across the country, and now a division of Honda Motor Company is looking to expand the tech in Japan. The automaker signed a memorandum of understanding with two Japanese transportation providers to work toward an autonomous taxi service in Tokyo.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO