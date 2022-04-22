ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Mike Tyson claims homeless are being hunted by wealthy people

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Former boxer Mike Tyson has claimed that homeless people are being hunted by the rich.

Tyson made the comments during an appearance on Joe Rogan 's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Tyson told Rogan that he "really believes" the theory.

"They pick these homeless people off the streets...stick them in one of these special hospitals, [then] they take them from the hospital, all drugged up, take them to these large estates... 'let's hunt'" Tyson said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

Mike Tyson threatened with a gun!

Mike Tyson, threatened by a man with a gun, who interrupted a comedy set in Hollywood: the video of the episode was released by TMZ. The owner of the club then asked the man, who was wearing a white t-shirt and a black leather jacket, to leave the club but he replied by saying: "I don't give a shit, I'm kidding.
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Joe Rogan
Popculture

Britney Spears Threatened With Lawsuit After Kevin Federline Criticism on Social Media

Kevin Federline responded to claims in an Instagram post made by his ex-wife Britney Spears that he refused to meet her while she was pregnant with their child. "But geez my ex-husband [Federline]," she wrote in her caption on Thursday, "wouldn't see me when I flew to New York with a baby inside me and Las Vegas when he was shooting a video !!!" Moreover, she claimed she knew their marriage was over after reading a text message from a friend. Spears' comments were in reference to her saying she suffered 'absolutely terrible' prenatal depression – painting Federline as uncaring.
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy – ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
TV & VIDEOS
mmanews.com

Conor McGregor Offering Lucrative Reward For Info On Pub Attack

UFC superstar Conor McGregor needs your help to identify a suspect in a recent attack on his Black Forge Inn in Ireland. The pub was attacked with petrol bombs in January by one or more assailants. Luckily, no one, including McGregor, was hurt in the attack and the pub didn’t take significant damage as a result of the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Johnny Depp house manager recalls finding tip of his finger on floor after vodka bottle fight with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s House Manager Ben King said he heard “hysterical sobbing” as he entered the house where Mr Depp and Amber Heard were staying in Australia on Sunday 8 March 2015. He said it “sounded like Ms Heard to me,” adding that she was “crying ... uncontrollably”, as he recalled the episode when he found Mr Depp’s fingertip on the floor of the house. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Hunted
The Independent

The Independent

620K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy