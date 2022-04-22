ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Watch live as tension grows outside al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Watch live as tensions grow at Jerusalem ’s al-Asqa mosque.

Israeli police have clashed with Palestinians in the compound. Officers fired tear gas as Palestinians threw rocks in retaliation.

The clashes follow calls from The Arab League to end Jewish prayers inside the compound.

The compound is considered a holy site in both Judaism and Islam.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that he had received assurances from Israeli officials that they would stop Jewish worshippers from entering the mosque.

The Independent

The Independent

