ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Economic growth slows as cost-of-living crisis dents optimism

By Simon Neville
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjltE_0fGuhjx400

The UK economy grew at its slowest pace for three months as companies saw a marked slowdown in business in the first half of April, according to new data.

The closely-followed S&P Global/ CIPS purchasing managers’ index (PMI) flash score for the first two weeks of the month hit 57.6, down from 60.9 in March.

Anything above 50 is seen as an economy in growth.

Respondents to the survey said the UK’s economic recovery from Covid-19 was much weaker due to the slowest rise in new orders from businesses so far this year.

They said clients were holding off on making deals due to the cost-of-living crisis and economic uncertainty caused by the Ukraine war.

The services sector, which includes retail, hospitality and leisure, saw the biggest slowdown, with the business activity index at 58.3 versus 62.6.

Bosses put this down to rising costs as inflation hit and momentum since the easing of Covid-19 restrictions cooled.

Manufacturing remained steady, recording a score of 55.3 versus 55.2 in March, with companies reporting that supply chain problems were easing.

But overall new order levels were a problem, with manufacturers and service sector firms saying consumer demand fell due to squeezed household finances and rising prices for essential items.

Business-to-business sales also faltered due to higher operating expenses, rising inflation and geopolitical uncertainty.

Orders received by manufacturers have almost stalled, driven by an increasing loss of exports, and growth of demand for services has slumped to among the weakest since the lockdowns of early 2021

Chris Williamson, S&P Global

Inflation has proved particularly difficult, with input prices in manufacturing at their highest in 30 years.

Around 84% of all manufacturing firms reported an increase in their costs since March, along with 66% of all service providers.

Higher transport and utility bills, along with increased wages, were flagged.

Looking forward, businesses said optimism is lower, dropping for the third month in a row to its lowest level since October 2020 with the cost-of-living crisis and the Ukraine war highlighted.

Chris Williamson , chief business economist at S&P Global, said: “The survey data signal a marked cooling in the pace of UK economic growth during April, caused by an abrupt slowing in demand.

“Orders received by manufacturers have almost stalled, driven by an increasing loss of exports, and growth of demand for services has slumped to among the weakest since the lockdowns of early 2021.

“High prices and the associated rising cost of living were often cited as a principal cause of lower demand, with Covid also continuing to affect many businesses.

“Brexit and transport delays were seen as having further impeded export sales, while the Ukraine war and Russian sanctions also led to lost overseas trade.

“Concerns over the worsening inflation picture are meanwhile flamed by another near-record leap in firms’ costs.”

Duncan Brock, group director at CIPS, added: “Concerns over the cost of living and the cost of doing business remain uppermost in the minds of private sector business with inflationary rises the second highest since 1998.

“Prices of some commodities hit record highs, with costs for transport, energy and salaries showing no sign of easing as 84% of supply chain managers in manufacturing reported paying more for their purchases.

“This is an unnerving result for those expecting more consistent recovery in the sector but with the slowest growth in new orders this year, pipelines of work are beginning to look emptier and threaten to affect production in the months ahead.”

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Energy prices will fall when economy tips into recession, analyst says

As inflation continues to stifle U.S. economic growth, some experts are sounding the alarm on a potential recession as a result of surging energy prices due and the Russia-Ukraine war. Stephen Schork, principal of The Schork Group joined "Mornings with Maria" Thursday to provide insight on a key indicator that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Fannie Mae forecasts U.S. economy to fall into recession next year

The U.S. economy will contract next year, federally backed housing giant Fannie Mae. forecasts. While Fannie Mae only modestly cut its 2022 GDP outlook by 0.2 points, to 2.1%,it slashed its 2023 GDP forecast to negative 0.1% from a previous estimate of 2.2% growth. "Our updated forecast includes an expectation of a modest recession in the latter half of 2023 as we see a contraction in economic activity as the most likely path to meet the Federal Reserve's inflation objective given the current rate of wage growth and inflation," the firm says. It now expects housing sales to drop 7.4% this year and by 9.7% in 2023. House price growth will slow from 20% in the first quarter to 3.2% by the fourth quarter of 2023.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Cost Of Living#Dents#Uk#S P Global Cips#Pmi
BBC

Retail sales fall as rising cost of living bites

UK retail sales dropped in March as the rising cost of living hit consumer spending, according to official data. Online sales fell sharply as people cut down on non-essential spending, the Office for National Statistics said. Fuel sales also dropped as people cut travel amid record petrol and diesel prices.
BUSINESS
The Oregonian

Americans expect a recession. Should you be worried?

By many metrics, the U.S. economy is chugging along at a healthy clip. The latest readings on some key economic indicators are all good — unemployment is low, quarterly profits are high, home construction is up, retail sales continue to grow, and the gross domestic product showed solid growth.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Cadrene Heslop

US Recession Predicted For 2023

Economists on Wall Street are predicting a 2023 recession. These forecasts come despite the U.S. having some positive economic news. In March, America added almost half a million jobs. And U.S. households amassed about $2.5 trillion in excess savings during the pandemic.
Fortune

A housing bubble is brewing—but not like 2008—says Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Home shoppers who paused their search last year, in hopes that 2022 would be friendlier, aren't feeling great: We learned on Tuesday that year-over-year U.S. home price growth accelerated to 19.2% in January. That's up from the 11.3% uptick posted at the same time last year. The latest jump is also well above the peak annual rate (14.5%) posted in the lead-up to the 2008 housing bubble.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Ukraine ‘asked Britain to buy weapons for 7 years but was repeatedly refused over fears of provoking Putin’

Ukraine repeatedly asked to buy weapons from Britain for seven years but was refused by three successive prime ministers, according to reports. The former defence secretary Michael Fallon has accused successive governments of being reluctant to support Kyiv in the aftermath of Vladimir Putin's annexing of Crimea in 2014.When serving under former prime minister David Cameron, Mr Fallon said he was told to turn down requests for assistance in upgrading Ukraine's defences despite the Ministry of Defence wanting “to do more”.“We were stymied and we were blocked in cabinet from sending the Ukrainians the arms they needed,” Mr Fallon told...
POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
Fortune

Don’t expect the huge rise in food prices to slow anytime soon, Bank of America says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Americans are already experiencing some serious sticker shock at grocery stores, but they had better get used to it. The inflation rate for food is expected to continue its historic rise through the end of the year, according to Bank of America.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Crude oil prices are sinking. So why are gas prices still high?

The price of crude oil has dropped significantly compared to a month ago, but drivers in the U.S. are still experiencing sticker shock at the gas pump. Crude oil is down more than $20 a barrel, or a decline of almost 20%, from its March peak. But gas prices remain elevated, costing an average of $4.11 a gallon at stations across the U.S., according to GasBuddy, a service that tracks fuel prices. That means prices at the pump have dipped about 5% during the same time.
TRAFFIC
CBS News

Federal Reserve warns of "brewing U.S. housing bubble"

Homebuyers have faced a tough proposition during the pandemic: Swallow rapid price increases and forgo typical steps like house inspections, or risk getting left out of the real estate market. Those dynamics have caused some observers to question whether the U.S. is repeating the housing bubble of the early 2000s, which led to a painful housing crash in 2006 and the Great Recession the following year.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

The Independent

619K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy