ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Voices: We’ve all been Mike Tyson on a plane – but punching someone is never okay

By Emma Clarke
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qvrLa_0fGuhi4L00

A video has emerged of former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson repeatedly punching a fellow passenger on board a JetBlue flight from San Francisco to Florida on Thursday.

The footage obtained by TMZ was taken by the man’s friend, from across the aisle. The two, seemingly gassed to be in the presence of Kid Dynamite himself, at first appear to be asking for an autograph. But this soon descends into what can only be described as an obnoxious exchange, at the expense of Tyson – who becomes visibly more agitated as things progress.

According to the celebrity news outlet, sources close to Tyson claim that the man was intoxicated and wouldn’t stop provoking him. The boxer is then seen, in a second video, reaching over his seat to the man sitting behind him, before he takes multiple swings at him. The passenger reportedly received medical attention after his forehead was left bloodied by the event, before he notified the police of the incident.

Now, victim-blaming is of course an abhorrent tool used to undermine an offence and to remove responsibility from the perpetrator. But things perhaps aren’t so clear cut in this instance. There seems more at play here – including the issue of consent.

Yes, he visibly hits the guy behind him on the plane. Violence is never the answer... even if you’re Mike Tyson. However, we also can’t ignore that in the footage, the man is visibly trying to get a rise from the boxer and refuses to take no for an answer.

Just a quick scroll through social media this morning brings up results like “what did you expect would happen, bro?”, “don’t poke the bear, especially if that bear is Mike Tyson ”, and “if I’m sitting next to Mike Tyson in a plane the last thing I’m gonna do is start talking smack”, illustrating that many empathise with the boxer, to some degree.

And look, we’ve all been stuck on a plane with rowdy stag dos or obtuse passengers who somehow never manage to get a seat next to each other and proceed to shout loudly to their mates several rows back. We’ve all sat next to someone who hogs the arm rest, spills their drink on you or refuses to place their lap tray in the upright position to let you pass to use the toilet. We can all identify with Mike Tyson in this video – even if we’re not mega celebs being hounded for a selfie.

Some will argue that it’s very much the obvious response of a boxing champ, who is used to using his fists in the ring. But it was only last month that Tyson hugged a guy at a Hollywood comedy club , after he challenged him to a fight and proceeded to pull a gun on him.

What seems striking to me when watching these clips is the lack of airline staff in view. Usually, in these types of situations, cabin crew are quick to attend the scene to diffuse the situation, offering alternative seats or complimentary snacks to appease passengers. But this is not evident (in the footage, at least).

Surely, if faced with an antagoniser who refused to listen to your requests to stop, as Tyson was, you would report them to staff to get them vacated or ejected pronto? You don’t just hit them in the face.

The Independent has reached out to both JetBlue and Tyson’s representatives, the latter declined to comment on the footage.

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

Mike Tyson threatened with a gun!

Mike Tyson, threatened by a man with a gun, who interrupted a comedy set in Hollywood: the video of the episode was released by TMZ. The owner of the club then asked the man, who was wearing a white t-shirt and a black leather jacket, to leave the club but he replied by saying: "I don't give a shit, I'm kidding.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Testimony Day 4: Actor Claims Amber Heard Made Paul Bettany's Son Burst Into Tears — Live Updates

Johnny Depp took the stand on Monday, April 25, where he revealed what Amber Heard's relationship was like with his pal Paul Bettany, who is also an actor in Hollywood. "Ms. Heard despised Mr. Bettany mainly because we had become close friends, and he was a threat and would take me away from her with regard to if Paul Bettany was getting the attention from me, that was a showstopper, it would cause all kinds of unpleasantries to the point of when we were on the island with Mr. Bettany, his wife, and his four children, Ms. Heard and Mr....
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Claims He Sent Bobby Shmurda $40K While He Was In Jail As He Slights Migos

Bobby Shmurda addressed the topic of snitches in the music industry during the latest episode of Akademiks’ Off the Record podcast, provoking a response from 6ix9ine. During the roughly two-hour chat, Shmurda — who did a six-year bid in prison and was released in February 2021 — matter-of-factly stated snitches are all over the industry, at least from a business perspective.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown Confronts Rumors On Whether Or Not Another Sister Wife Has Left Kody

Sister Wives alum Paedon Brown, 23, is a wellspring of answers when it comes to fans' burning questions about what the bustling Brown family is up to now that season 16 has wrapped. Following years of keeping relatively silent, the reality star has been frequently taking to social media to open up about his unconventional upbringing and his relationship with his family members.Paedon hopped on Instagram Live on Saturday, April 23, to share some new tidbits of insight with his followers — one of which asked if Janelle, 52, was still in a relationship with his dad, Kody. Janelle was...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Celebrity News#Tmz
People

Mom Forced to Stab Family Pet to Death as 2 Dogs Attacked Her Baby: 'My Daughter Was Going to Die'

A California mother took drastic measures to save her 1-year-old daughter as she was attacked by the family's pit bulls. Jamie Morales of Pico Rivera stabbed the pit bulls that mauled her daughter around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, per KTLA. During the incident, a 3-year-old dog tackled the baby, identified by her family as Ruby Cervantes, before the second pit bull came in and also attacked the child.
PICO RIVERA, CA
realitytitbit.com

Kourtney slammed for 'hypocritical' message as fans call out Kardashian clan

Combined, the Kardashian clan amass more than 1 billion followers on Instagram, with which comes great influence. However, fans were not too keen on the eldest sibling of the Kardashian family as she celebrated Earth Day in Hawaii. Some followers chose to call out Kourtney with one accusing her of posting a ‘hypocritical’ message.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Tom Selleck’s ‘Magnum PI’ Costar John Hillerman Recalled the Actor Getting ‘Mash Notes’ in Restaurants

Back in his “Magnum PI” days, star Tom Selleck never really focused on wooing the ladies. But his co-star John Hillerman said they were infatuated regardless. John Hillerman and Tom Selleck spent a lot of time together on the “Magnum PI” set. Hillerman starred as Major Domo Higgins, Magnum’s close friend on the show. It sounds like that friendship translated into the relationship between the actors themselves, who would hang out outside of “Magnum PI” too.
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy – ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

619K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy