M&S have released a Colin the Caterpillar milkshake

Marks and Spencer have launched a Colin the Caterpillar milkshake in time for the summer.

The chilled drink is complete with chocolate whipped cream, sprinkles and a chocolate Colin face and is available in over 300 M&S cafes across the UK.

Colin the Caterpillar is a beloved British icon with the chocolate cake-roll version being first released in 1990. He is reportedly loved by the likes of Taylor Swift, David Beckham and Dame Judi Dench.

Since then, Colin gone on to take the form of jelly sweets, cupcakes and even home décor.

The frappe is being released alongside a vegan mint and mango smoothie and a strawberry and cream shortbread milshake, in celebration of the Queen’s upcoming platinum jubilee . They are priced at £3.25 and £3.50, respectively.

The Colin the Caterpillar frappe is available now at M&S cafes and is priced at £3.50.

In other foodie celebrations for the royal jubilee, Fortnum and Mason have released limited edition biscuit and crockery collections and Morrisons is selling a chocolate Corgi cake.

M&S product developer Claire Hodgson said: “This summer I wanted to introduce some sensational drinks for our customers to get excited for, and plaster all over their Instagram’s because they are just so good!

“This includes my personal favourite, a strawberry and cream -afternoon tea inspired – Scottish shortbread frappe. It is unbelievably delicious and launching just in time for customers to enjoy in the run up to the Platinum Jubilee”.