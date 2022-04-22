ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

M&S have released a Colin the Caterpillar milkshake

By Furvah Shah
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14yDcm_0fGuhhBc00

Marks and Spencer have launched a Colin the Caterpillar milkshake in time for the summer.

The chilled drink is complete with chocolate whipped cream, sprinkles and a chocolate Colin face and is available in over 300 M&S cafes across the UK.

Colin the Caterpillar is a beloved British icon with the chocolate cake-roll version being first released in 1990. He is reportedly loved by the likes of Taylor Swift, David Beckham and Dame Judi Dench.

Since then, Colin gone on to take the form of jelly sweets, cupcakes and even home décor.

The frappe is being released alongside a vegan mint and mango smoothie and a strawberry and cream shortbread milshake, in celebration of the Queen’s upcoming platinum jubilee . They are priced at £3.25 and £3.50, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wheQe_0fGuhhBc00

The Colin the Caterpillar frappe is available now at M&S cafes and is priced at £3.50.

In other foodie celebrations for the royal jubilee, Fortnum and Mason have released limited edition biscuit and crockery collections and Morrisons is selling a chocolate Corgi cake.

M&S product developer Claire Hodgson said: “This summer I wanted to introduce some sensational drinks for our customers to get excited for, and plaster all over their Instagram’s because they are just so good!

“This includes my personal favourite, a strawberry and cream -afternoon tea inspired – Scottish shortbread frappe.  It is unbelievably delicious and launching just in time for customers to enjoy in the run up to the Platinum Jubilee”.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I buy a $12 frozen item every time I visit Costco, but follow my cooking secret and no one will know it’s from a packet

THANKS to a clever cooking hack, your dinner guests will never know that your succulent side dish is actually a bargain bag of vegetables from Costco. A nutritionist revealed the go-to frozen veggie mix she buys every time she visits the warehouse store – and the sneaky strategy that tricks her dinner guests into thinking it's made from scratch.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Dame Judi Dench
Person
David Beckham
Mashed

The Simple Hack That Will Change The Way You Cut Celery Forever

Whether you're whipping up a tuna salad, putting together a crudité platter, or crafting your go-to stuffing recipe, celery is a staple in many kitchens, as it adds a unique herbaceous flavor and a whole lot of crunch. However, for many individuals, there's one issue preventing them from loving this particular vegetable — the stringy texture of celery's exterior.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M S#Milkshakes#Vegan#Food Drink#Marks#British#Morrisons#Scottish
The Kitchn

Honey Mustard Dressing

There’s no shortage of honey mustard dressings out there, including a bevy of bottled salads dressings to choose from. But what makes this honey mustard dressing so good is that it strikes just the right balance between the honey and the mustard. And it’s a very fine line. You want the sweet floral aroma of the honey to shine, but not so much that the dressing is overly sweet. There’s also got to be a nice kick from the mustard, but so much that the spice makes your eyes water or nose run, or overpowers the honey. It should be perfectly tangy with just enough zip to keep it interesting.
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

DILL PICKLE CHICKEN SALAD

This Dill Pickle Chicken Salad is super easy to make and loaded in flavor. When the summer months roll around it’s so nice to have quick and easy dishes made up and ready to eat. This chicken salad is great on crackers, or a bed of lettuce or stuffed in a ripe summer tomato!
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Martha Stewart’s Recipe for Orange and Poppy Seed Sheet Cake Is a True Crowd-Pleaser

One thing I absolutely love about baking is the leftovers. The idea that taking just a few hours out of my day to prepare a delicious treat that can provide me with a week’s worth of sugary delights is just oh-so-sweet. Truthfully, if I had it my way, every day would be cake day, and I would trust no one more than the domestic queen of the kitchen, Martha Stewart, to provide me with the best recipes.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
princesspinkygirl.com

Peanut Butter Pretzel Bites

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. No-bake Peanut Butter Pretzel Bites bring together my favorite sweet and salty combination in mere minutes. This easy recipe is made using 7 simple ingredients – it’s a fun way to serve a snack of peanut butter that’s been stuffed between two pretzels and dipped in dark chocolate.
FOOD & DRINKS
PopSugar

Pottery Barn Has Seriously Great Sofas — Shop Our Favorites

Buying a new sofa is rarely ever simple, especially if you're doing it online. While we know the hardships of distinguishing the quality and comfort of furniture through a screen, a manageable way to narrow down the process is by shopping from a brand you trust. For us, Pottery Barn has always been ole reliable. Known for its traditional designs, exceptional quality, and endless customization options, the brand almost always results in a satisfying experience.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

This Recipe for Concha Cinnamon Rolls Adds a Unique Spin on the Traditional Mexican Sweet Bread Roll

For those unfamiliar, concha is a type of Mexican pan dulce — or sweet breed — that’s extremely popular due to its recognizable shape. Any time I see their sea shell-like appearance and crumbly texture through a bakery window, there’s little in this world that can stop me from running inside and grabbing one or two. (Okay, sometimes it’s a lot more than that!)
RECIPES
BBC

Search for owners after sick dog found in Shropshire field

The RSPCA is trying to find the owner of a sick dog which had to be put down after being found in a field. Suzi Smith, an RSPCA Inspector, said it had clearly been in need of medical attention and added: "It is concerning that someone would allow a dog to get in such a state."
PETS
recipesgram.com

Brilliant 2-Ingredient Nutella Cake

Why did I call this dessert brilliant? Yeah, you’re right … it’s so brilliantly delicious! 2 ingredients are enough to get a delicious and quick treat, that is very easy but, above all, it is really good! With this trick, you will conquer the cravings of everyone –, especially children. Plus, this Nutella cake recipe is suitable for beginners in the kitchen, try it! Just follow the instructions carefully in order to make it right:
RECIPES
Fox News

No-bake cherry cheesecake pie for National Cherry Cheesecake Day: Recipe

This Saturday, April 23, celebrate National Cherry Cheesecake Day with this homemade delight from Erin Gierhart of the food blog, State of Dinner. "My family loves to enjoy cheesecake for dessert on special occasions. But with all the cleaning and preparations I have to do to host company, it can be hard to find the time to make an impressive cheesecake," Gierhart said. "That's why I love this no-bake recipe! It takes just five minutes to make. And since it has more cream cheese than other no-bake cherry cream cheese pie recipes we still get the cheesecake flavor that we love."
RECIPES
The Independent

The Independent

619K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy