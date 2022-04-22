ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Co-op supermarket scraps yoghurt use by dates in bid to cut food waste

By Joanna Whitehead
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The Co-op is to ditch use-by dates on its own-brand yoghurt in an effort to reduce food waste .

The retailer announced it would replace “use-by” guidance with “best before” dates on its entire range of own-brand yoghurts, a move it claims is an industry first.

Six million people in the UK eat a yoghurt every day, according to the supermarket.

Research from recycling charity Wrap shows that half of yoghurts are thrown away in unopened packs, largely because they are not eaten before the recommended date.

Use-by dates refer to safety and indicate when perishable food should be cooked and consumed, while best before dates relate to quality, and offer guidance on when a product should be eaten for optimum quality, taste and texture, according to The Food Standards Agency.

It states that the responsibility for applying a use-by or best before dates lies with manufacturers, adding that such a decision is dependent on how food is made and how “risky” it is.

The government agency recommends using “sensory cues” to assess whether a product is safe to eat, by looking for visible mould on bread or tasting whether biscuits or crisps are stale.

When it comes to dairy products, a “sniff test” can often ascertain whether it’s still edible.

Nick Cornwall of the Co-op, said: “Yoghurt can be safe to eat if stored unopened in a fridge after the date mark shown, so we have made the move to best-before dates to help reduce food waste.

“The acidity of yoghurt acts as a natural defence and we’d encourage shoppers to use their judgment on the quality of their yoghurt if it is past the best-before date.”

Research from Wrap indicates that 70 per cent of food waste happens within the home.

Mr Cornwall added that it was the Co-op’s ambition “to help our members and customers to make small changes that will collectively make a big impact and combat unnecessary food waste.

“Controlling food waste is not only beneficial for managing household budgets, it also has an environmental benefit and will ultimately help reduce carbon emissions.

“We encourage more retailers and brands to review their on-pack guidance and make the switch to best-before dates for yoghurts.”

Catherine David, of Wrap, said: “We’re delighted to see Co-op making this change to its entire yogurt range, as we know that the date label on yogurt is a fundamental reason that it is wasted at home.

“Wasting food feeds climate change and costs money. Applying a best-before date helps give people the confidence to use their judgment to eat beyond a best-before date and use more of the yogurt they buy – protecting the planet and their pockets.”

#Food Waste
