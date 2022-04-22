ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Eoin Morgan backs Ben Stokes for England Test captaincy and rules himself out of running

By Jack Naisbitt
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yE2EC_0fGuheXR00

England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan says he “wouldn’t have any interest” in becoming Test skipper and has backed Ben Stokes as the most suitable candidate.

Morgan led England to victory in the 2019 50-over World Cup with defeat over New Zealand in the final, the result was a culmination of a remarkable turnaround of the team’s white-ball form following a disastrous group-stage exit in 2015.

It resulted in calls for Morgan to lead England’s Test revival after Joe Root ’s resignation as captain following the team’s recent struggles in the Ashes and on tour in the Caribbean.

When asked whether he would be interested in the job, Morgan told Sky Sports News : “Absolutely not, no. I’m very happy with the role that I play within the white-ball team and English cricket at the moment. It has been the part of my career that I’m most proud of.

“My career is firmly focused on World Cups, and hopefully sustaining what we’ve built over the last six years is probably going to be the most important part of what I leave behind eventually.

“I haven’t played red-ball cricket for a long time. I wouldn’t have any interest in the job. I would be no good at it.”

The Middlesex batsman is in full support for Root’s former vice-captain Stokes, who is favourite for the job.

“Obviously Ben is a fantastic player, a brilliant leader, though he doesn’t need to have the captain’s armband on to lead like he does,” Morgan added.

“The experience of the World Cup final here [at Lord’s] really showed his true colours in the way that he led from start to finish - and throughout the whole tournament as well. He’d certainly be a candidate.

“I think it would be hard to turn down the captaincy. It’s a privileged position to be in. Obviously circumstances have to be right, but most people who want to take red-ball cricket forward would like to take it on.”

New Zealand born Stokes was appointed an OBE in the 2020 New Year Honours for services to cricket and was named as the Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World in both 2020 and 2021.

Limited overs captain Morgan also revealed this week he had spoken to the ECB’s new managing director of men’s cricket Rob Key , stating it was an “exciting time” across all three formats with a new head coach still to be appointed.

The 35-year-old himself believes the role should be split, adding: “Just the demands of the game as a whole now is huge, there is almost no break. It’s such a big ask for one man to do the job.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jesse Marsch hails a ‘really big point’ as Leeds hold Crystal Palace to draw

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch hailed a hard-fought goalless draw at Crystal Palace as a “really big point” in the battle to avoid Premier League relegation.A forgettable, if sometimes fiery, 90 minutes at Selhurst Park could yet have yielded a pivotal result for Leeds, who sit 16th in the table.They are now five points clear of Everton, who currently occupy the final relegation berth, but have played a game more than the Toffees.With their next three games coming against top-four sides in Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea, taking a share of the spoils in south London was key for Marsch.𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Neil Robertson joins the Crucible’s 147 club but bows out to Jack Lisowski

Neil Robertson racked up a maximum break but still crashed out of the World Championship in a final frame defeat to Jack Lisowski.The pre-tournament favourite achieved the 12th 147 in Crucible history in the 19th frame of the match but it was not enough to prevent his shock 13-12 loss to the tournament’s 14th seed.Lisowski, rated the best current player not to win a ranking event by many, had exceeded expectations by carving out a 9-7 overnight advantage and when he took a scrappy opener to extend his lead to three frames, a major upset looked on the cards.WHAT A...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

619K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy