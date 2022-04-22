ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Partygate will be major problem for Boris Johnson at May elections, says polling guru

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TBAXu_0fGuhWQV00

Boris Johnson ’s Partygate scandal will be a major problem for the Conservatives at the May local elections, according to one of the country’s top political scientists.

Sir John Curtice said polling had got worse for Tories since the prime minister was fined for his law-breaking birthday bash – saying the saga had “significantly damaged” his party.

“The story is not going to go away, the story has now got legs again,” the polling guru told The Independent . “The opposition is just going to keep on talking about it. All of this plays to Keir Starmer ’s advantage.”

Professor Curtice said Labour had stretched its lead over the Tories by three points since Mr Johnson was handed a fixed penalty notice by the Metropolitan Police – leading to an average Labour poll lead of eight points.

Asked if Partygate will be major problem come the elections on 5 May, Prof Curtice said: “Yes. The government can keep saying we’ve got these other issues. But they are getting bad press over cost of living. And Ukraine is a mixed blessing.”

The Strathclyde University professor added: “There has never been evidence of a rallying factor [for the Tories] from Ukraine, and the government is getting terrible press over the visa refugee policy.”

However, Prof Curtice said much of the public outrage over Partygate has been “largely baked in” since December and January, when the most significant shift in the polls occurred.

“The latest YouGov poll shows 78 per cent think [Mr Johnson] lied. They thought that in January,” Sir John said. “Stories over the next couple weeks will just reinforce those views.”

The expert added: “My view is that Partygate has significantly damaged the Conservatives’ standing, though it has not led to the collapse in the Conservative vote.”

One recent study predicted that the Tories could lose up to 810 council seats at next month’s elections. Around 5,000 seats are up for grabs at local elections taking place across England, Wales and Scotland, while Northern Ireland is voting on the Stormont assembly.

The Electoral Calculus and Find Out Now study, based on extensive polling in England and Wales, also estimated that Labour could gain up to 835 seats.

However, Prof Curtice said seat forecasting for local elections was a “mug’s game”. But the polling guru said he did expect the Tories to lose a lot of council seats at elections in Scotland, while Labour may seize control of more councils in London – including Barnet and Wandsworth.

Even if Mr Johnson survives a push on his leadership by restless Tory backbenchers after the local elections next month, he faces another major test with the Wakefield by-election.

Tory MP Stephen Hammond has suggested that contest, now expected to take place in June, could be the final straw for Mr Johnson.

On the key test in “red wall” territory, the former minister said: “If we don’t [win], there might be some thought about what we need to do to reassure those voters that came to us for the first time in 2019.”

Senior Tory MP Mark Harper – who has sent a letter of no-confidence letter to the 1922 Committee – said he expected 54 letters needed to trigger a vote to be submitted before parliament’s summer recess in July.

Prof Curtice said: “I think we’ve reached a point where the opposition probably thinks that Boris Johnson staying on is to their advantage. The Labour message is the ‘Tories want to hang onto a lawbreaker’ and they will keep on repeating it.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson to plead with ministers for ideas on cost of living as Britons face £10bn fuel cost hike

Boris Johnson will ask cabinet ministers to come up with ideas on easing the cost of living crisis as Britons were warned of a £10bn annual hike in petrol and diesel costs.The prime minister wants to colleagues develop “innovative” ways to reduce the pressure on households, saying moves to ease the burden from price rises and soaring bills must be “a team effort”.On Tuesday Mr Johnson will urge ministers to do more to promote existing support schemes which have not been widely taken up, but The Independent understands that no new measures will be discussed.Opposition parties accused the PM of...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Snobbery over Angela Rayner’s debating skills isn’t just vile, it’s plain wrong

As vile as the sexism in The Mail on Sunday’s now notorious attack on Angela Rayner was, what has attracted a bit less attention is the no less ugly classism that also infuses the piece.The still-anonymous Tory MP who was quoted by the paper suggested that Rayner has to resort to such tactics as flashing her legs at the prime minister because she lacks his “Oxford Union debate training”. This is not only sneery – it’s plain wrong.On the occasions when Rayner has stood in for Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs, going up against either Johnson or the nominal deputy...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson backs Rees-Mogg over ‘Dickensian’ Whitehall return-to-office push

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s drive to get civil servants back at their desks has been backed by No 10 despite Cabinet-level opposition to his tactics.Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries accused Mr Rees-Mogg, the minister responsible for government efficiency, of a “Dickensian” approach to the issue.Mr Rees-Mogg has written to Cabinet ministers calling on them to issue a clear message to staff about a “rapid return to the office” and has been leaving notes in empty Whitehall workspaces with the message: “I look forward to seeing you in the office very soon.”Downing Street said Boris Johnson supported Mr Rees-Mogg’s efforts.“What the minister is seeking...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Stephen Hammond
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Civil service chief ‘warns Boris Johnson against forcing government workers back to office’

The head of the civil service is reported to have privately warned Boris Johnson against forcing government officials to stop working from home, amid anger at ministers’ rhetoric over post-Covid office arrangements in Whitehall.It emerged over the weekend that Jacob Rees-Mogg, who in addition to his role overseeing “Brexit opportunities” is also in charge of “government efficiency”, had been leaving notes on civil servants’ empty desks, telling them he looked “forward to seeing you in the office very soon”.In addition to the notes, which he left after writing to fellow ministers demanding they send “a clear message” to civil servants...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine ‘asked Britain to buy weapons for 7 years but was repeatedly refused over fears of provoking Putin’

Ukraine repeatedly asked to buy weapons from Britain for seven years but was refused by three successive prime ministers, according to reports. The former defence secretary Michael Fallon has accused successive governments of being reluctant to support Kyiv in the aftermath of Vladimir Putin's annexing of Crimea in 2014.When serving under former prime minister David Cameron, Mr Fallon said he was told to turn down requests for assistance in upgrading Ukraine's defences despite the Ministry of Defence wanting “to do more”.“We were stymied and we were blocked in cabinet from sending the Ukrainians the arms they needed,” Mr Fallon told...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England And Wales#Ukraine#Conservatives#Tories#Labour#The Metropolitan Police#Yougov
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Britons face extra £10 billion in annual petrol and diesel costs – Labour

Britons are facing a £10 billion hike in annual petrol and diesel costs as “soaring” prices put the squeeze on working families, Labour has warned.The party reiterated its call for an “emergency budget” to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, with a cut to energy bills funded by a windfall tax on oil and gas companies.Labour said the cost of a litre of unleaded petrol rose by 37p over the past year, based on figures from April 19 2021 and April 21 2022.The Conservative Government needs to set out an emergency budget to tackle its cost-of-living crisis – and support Labour’s call...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Doctors reveal probable cause of mysterious child hepatitis

A total of 111 cases of sudden Hepatitis in children have been identified within the UK with “increasing” evidence that the problem is linked to a virus called adenovirus. The UK Health Security Agency has said it cannot rule out other causes such as Covid, which it is also investigating but that adenovirus had been indentified within 40 out of the 53 cases so far tested for it. Out of the cases identified within the UK a total of 81 are of children in England, 14 in Scotland, 11 in Wales and five in Northern Ireland, with the majority...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Scottish voters making more use of transferable voting says leading pollster

Scottish voters have embraced transferable voting, according to one of the UK’s leading pollsters, who said May’s council elections could be even more polarised between Yes and No voters than the last ballot.A new report for the Electoral Reform Society found voters north of the border have increasingly adapted to the preferential Single Transferable Voting (STV) system since it was introduced in 2007.But Sir John Curtis, professor of politics at Strathclyde University, said the way in which they had did do had marked differences at the last vote in 2017.“On the one hand, voters were more likely to cast multiple...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

PM to urge Cabinet to find ‘innovative’ solutions to cost-of-living crisis

Boris Johnson is primed to urge his Cabinet to “double down” on exploring “innovative” ways to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.The Prime Minister wants ministers to use creative means to ease the pressure on household finances, without solely relying on new Government spending, Downing Street said.When Cabinet meets on Tuesday, Mr Johnson will call on colleagues to promote existing support measures and help people into high-quality and well-paid work.No 10 said in a statement that the Government was renewing efforts to raise awareness of the “strong package” of assistance already on offer, from which it said thousands may be missing out.“High...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Family of captive Briton pleads for Prime Minister to ‘act now’ to free him

The family of a British man who was captured while fighting with Ukrainian armed forces against Russia has pleaded for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to help free him.Aiden Aslin, who is originally from Newark-on-Trent in Nottinghamshire, was fighting in Mariupol, Ukraine, when he was captured earlier this month.Fellow Briton Shaun Pinner was also captured during the siege."I would like to hope that Boris will help and that there can be something sorted out"Ukraine prisoner of war Aiden Aslin's mother Angela makes an emotional plea to the Prime Minister to help free her son.@tnewtondunn | #TheNewsDesk pic.twitter.com/pOpNN8xgZP— The News Desk (@TheNewsDesk)...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

619K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy