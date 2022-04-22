ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Portugal appoints suspect in probe of missing British girl

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJc2r_0fGuhUf300

Prosecutors in southern Portugal are formally accusing a suspect in the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann , a British girl who disappeared nearly 15 years ago while on a family vacation in the southern European country.

A statement on Thursday by the Public Ministry district of Faro, the largest city in Portugal's Algarve region, did not name the suspect but said they were acting on a request by German authorities and in coordination with English investigators.

In mid-2020, Germany's police identified Christian Brueckner , a German citizen, as a suspect in the case.

McCann was 3 years old at the time of her disappearance from an apartment where her family was vacationing in the Algarve seaside town of Praia da Luz.

Brueckner, 45, is serving a sentence on drug offenses in a German prison and has a pending seven-year sentence for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal. The rape also took place in Praia da Luz.

Brueckner has denied any involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance.

Investigators in the nearby town of Portimao are leading the probe with the assistance of the Judiciary Police, the prosecutors' statement said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Felicity-May Harvey: Father charged with murdering two-week-old daughter

A father has been charged with the murder of his two-week-old daughter.Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital in Heywood, Greater Manchester, on 11 January 2021 after fighting for life for two days.Police were initially called to the hospital on 8 January by staff reporting concern for the welfare of Felicity-May, who later died. Her father Darin Harvey, 25, of Wardle, has now been charged with her murder.He has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.Paying tribute shortly after her death, Felicity-May’s family described her as a “beautiful and incredibly brave” child.They...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Debanhi Escobar Was Murdered Before Her Body Was Dumped

MONTERREY, Mexico — Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl found dead inside a motel water tank in the city of Monterrey last week, was murdered by a blow to the head and then dumped, according to the autopsy report. The latest findings contradict the original government version of her death....
MEXICO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madeleine Mccann
Person
Christian Brueckner
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lola James: Pair in court over death of toddler who suffered ‘catastrophic’ head injury

Two people charged over the death of a two-year-old girl have appeared in crown court. Kyle Bevan, 30, from Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth, is accused of murdering Lola James.The infant’s mother Sinead James 29, from Neyland, Pembrokeshire, is charged with causing or allowing Lola’s death.Lola suffered a “catastrophic” head injury at her home in Haverfordwest in July 2020, the court heard.Officers were called out on Friday 17 July and Lola died four days later at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff.At Swansea Crown Court on Monday, Bevan appeared via videolink wearing a grey prison-issue jumper. He spoke only to confirm his name.James did not attend the hearing and was said to be self-isolating because of Covid-19 in Eastwood Park, the women’s prison in Gloucestershire.James and Bevan appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Friday after being re-arrested and charged the day before.They were initially arrested on suspicion of assault and neglect after Lola’s death.Bevan has previously indicated that he will plead not guilty to the charge against him.Judge Thomas QF said he would be asking a high-court judge to preside over the trial.A pre-trial hearing has been set for June 24.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#British#European#Public Ministry#English#American#The Judiciary Police
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal news - latest: Queens home where NY mother was stabbed 60 times had ‘extensive’ security system

The Queens home where Orsolya Gaal was stabbed 58 times was outfitted with an advanced surveillance system, an electrician who worked on the property says.Arrjuna Jack, 30, told DailyMail.com cameras had been installed throughout the upmarket property in Juno St, Forest Hills.The NYPD believe the 51-year-old mother of two was attacked on the first floor of the home before being taken into the basement. The killer then placed her body in a duffle bag and dragged her remains in a nearby park early Saturday morning.Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

M1 crash: Drink-drive mum jailed over deaths of children

A mother who killed two of her children when she crashed into a lorry while drink-driving has been jailed for more than four years. Mary McCann, 35, crashed into the HGV on the M1 northbound near Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, on 9 August. Daughter Lilly, four, and son Smaller, 10, were...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Four killed in ‘devastating’ stabbing attack

Three women and a man have been killed in a “devastating” stabbing attack at a house in south-east London.The victims were all pronounced dead at the scene in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, in the early hours of Monday.A man, who was known to them, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.Anne Birkett, 60, whose back bedroom looks on to the property where the victims were found, said she was woken by police sirens and a circling helicopter just before 2am.Ms Birkett told the PA news agency: “It’s devastating – you hear all of this but you never...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Portugal
Country
Germany
BBC

Ancoats stabbing: Tribute paid to father who was killed

The family of a father who was stabbed to death have said they have been "overwhelmed" by support from members of the public. Neri Morse, 24, died after he was attacked in Pollard Street, Ancoats at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police said. Another man, aged in his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

ICE lodges detainer after suspect's arrest in Orsolya Gaal case

NEW YORK -- Federal authorities are now involved in the case of a Queens mother whose remains were found stuffed inside a hockey bag last weekend.The crime scene tape is gone from Orsolya Gaal's Forest Hills home, but the flowers remain, reminders of the horror that happened there just one week ago.Late Thursday, David Bonola was indicted for Gaal's murder. Police believe the 44-year-old handyman had been having an affair with the victim, a wife and mother of two.READ MORE: NYPD: Orsolya Gaal's former lover and handyman David Bonola arrested in brutal murder of Queens motherEven before Bonola allegedly confessed Thursday,...
QUEENS, NY
Vice

Bleach Peddler Kerri Rivera Appears to Be Back to Peddling Bleach After Police Raid

In July 2021, police in Bremerhaven, Germany raided the home of Kerri Rivera, a faux health expert whose lifelong passion is shilling chlorine dioxide, a dangerous fake treatment that she’s marketed as a cure for autism, COVID and other serious illnesses. (In reality, chlorine dioxide, which is also sometimes referred to by the name Miracle Mineral Solution, is a powerful bleaching agent that the FDA says can cause “serious and potentially life-threatening side effects” when ingested.) Rivera, whom one might have surmised to be spooked or chastened, dropped out of sight following the raid until earlier this month, when she returned to Telegram and once again began peddling bleach.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

‘Lovely’ grandmother and three family members stabbed to death at home in south London

A grandmother and three family members have been stabbed to death in an attack at a house in south London.Dolet Hill, a former NHS worker, has been named as one of four people found dead at the house in Southwark after neighbours heard “screaming” in the early hours of Monday morning. Police have arrested a man in his late twenties on suspicion of murder. Officers forced entry to the house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, at about 1.40am on Monday.Three women aged in their mid-sixties, forties and thirties and a man in his mid-sixties were pronounced dead at the scene...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Griff and Martha Thomas: Campaign to reopen 46 year old case

Campaigners want police to reopen an investigation into the suspicious deaths of a brother and sister nearly 46 years ago. Griff and Martha Mary Thomas were found dead at their home in Ffynnon Samson, Pembrokeshire, in December 1976. An inquest concluded their deaths were a murder-suicide, but community newspaper Clebran...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman held and suspected gun seized by police probing Belfast security alert

A woman has been arrested and a suspected gun seized by police investigating a security alert that led to the Irish Foreign Affairs Minister being evacuated from an event in north Belfast.The UVF is suspected of involvement in the incident on Friday which saw Simon Coveney being evacuated from the event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation in north Belfast.The Houben Centre, on the Crumlin Road, was evacuated and a funeral service at nearby Holy Cross church was disrupted.Police said the driver of a van was threatened by two gunmen and forced to drive a device which he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hakeem Hussain: The needless death of a neglected boy

Clutching a leaf in his hand, Hakeem Hussain died alone in freezing temperatures aged just seven years old. His body was found not at home, but an address in Birmingham where his mother had been staying more and more, as she increasingly relied on class A drugs. For years, Hakeem...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

619K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy