Many area residents have been wondering if one of the last remaining drive-ins in New York State, The Unadilla Drive-in will be reopening this May since it was announced early in March that the outdoor movie theater was going up for sale by the Wilson family. Their last season as owners and operators of this nostalgic entertainment venue was last summer as it closed at the end of August 2021.

UNADILLA, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO