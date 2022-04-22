Cowboys News: Trevon Diggs' contract projection, Hall of Fame projections, top remaining free agents

Few places prove the butterfly effect like the NFL. The Cleveland Browns work out a new deal with one of their superstars, and just like that, the Cowboys are already probably writing a larger check to Trevon Diggs over a year in the future. We lead off with what Denzel Ward’s contract means for the Dallas corner.

We’re also looking at potentially larger Hall of Fame class sizes for the next few years; we’ll tell you why. And Dak Prescott makes it to a Hall of Fame after just six seasons. We’re examining the special needs the Cowboys have in the special teams department, we’re checking out the best remaining free agents on the open market, and we’re looking ahead to not only the release of the NFL schedule, but what the list of opponents tells Cowboys fans about the coming season. All that, plus Amari Cooper on his unfamiliar new surroundings and birthday wishes to a Cowboys great… just as he gets set to tee it up in a new event looking to become an annual smash hit. That’s all ahead in this edition of News and Notes.

How CB Denzel Ward’s new contract affects CB Trevon Diggs :: Inside the Star

The contract that makes Ward the highest-paid corner in the game just reset the market for the position leaguewide. So 2023 will be a rather fortuitous time for last season’s interception leader to become eligible for an extension of his own in Dallas. Diggs will almost certainly expect to receive top compensation for his continued services as a Cowboy.

Cowboys say they aren’t done in free agency, so here are 15 notable players still available :: The Athletic

Link (paywall)

If the Cowboys truly aren’t done yet in free agency, they might look at names like Jadeveon Clowney, Will Fuller, Trai Turner, Julio Jones, or Ereck Flowers. All would fill an area of seemingly immediate need in Dallas. But there’s plenty of veteran depth still on the market, too.

Back & Forth: More "special" moves are expected :: The Mothership

The Cowboys don’t currently have an experienced kicker on the roster. If special teams coordinator John Fassel doesn’t have a veteran add in mind, the club may draft a college kicker for the first time in 13 years. The team is likely to also look for a new punt returner, as CeeDee Lamb is now WR1 in Dallas.

NFL announces when it will announce 2022 regular season schedule :: Cowboys Wire

The league will release the upcoming regular season’s schedule of games on May 12. Several matchups will be unveiled early, beginning with the first Thursday Night game, to be announced during the opening round of the draft. The full slate of international games will also be revealed early. All clubs will be allowed to publicize their first home opponent just before the full schedule is announced.

Every team's 2022 strength of schedule rankings :: NFL.com

The Cowboys are tied with Washington for the easiest road in 2022, at least based on strength of schedule. Dallas’s 2021 opponents combined for a win percentage of just .462, meaning the team may never get a better opportunity to dominate the regular season standings.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to be inducted into Senior Bowl Hall of Fame :: Cowboys Wire

Prescott played sparingly in the 2016 college all-star game, but did enough to win MVP honors. He also cemented his stock with the Cowboys coaching staff as they led the opposing team that week in Mobile; Dallas drafted Prescott a few months later. Now he’ll be part of the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame, along with fellow Class of 2022 inductees Von Miller, Patrick Willis, Kevin Faulk, and Philip Rivers.

Hall of Fame increases senior finalists for next three years :: ProFootballTalk

Canton could get more crowded as the number of senior finalists (25 years or more removed from their final season) just jumped from one to three for 2023, 2024, and 2025. It doesn’t guarantee three enshrinees per year, but it achieves the intended goal to “get more seniors in the room.” The move opens the door for Cowboy greats like Chuck Howley, Ed “Too Tall” Jones, Everson Walls, Lee Roy Jordan, and Cornell Green.

Amari Cooper: 'I actually loved' being a Cowboy, sees trade to unfamiliar Browns as 'just business' :: Cowboys Wire

The veteran wide receiver says he wasn’t surprised by the trade that shipped him out of Dallas, as social media had been buzzing about the possibility for a while. He also talked about his perceived role as a locker room leader and admitted that what little he knows about the Cleveland Browns franchise came from the 2014 movie “Draft Day,” starring Kevin Costner.

ClubCorp Classic gives Tony Romo another chance to showcase ability to play competitive golf :: Dallas Morning News

The inaugural event, which starts Friday, aims to be Dallas’s version of the popular celebrity golf tournament played in Pebble Beach each year. Romo and Emmitt Smith will compete alongside celebrities and golf pros, and crowds are expected to grow in subsequent years. For Romo, the ClubCorp is a chance to keep playing golf competitively. “I think we’ll have an opportunity for possibly one or two [tournaments to play this year], but the biggest thing is you got to play well,” Romo said.

Romo celebrates 42nd birthday on Thursday :: SportsDay Cowboys (Twitter)