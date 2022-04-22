ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Cowboys News: Trevon Diggs' contract projection, Hall of Fame projections, top remaining free agents

By Todd Brock
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21csAp_0fGuZ5Z100

Few places prove the butterfly effect like the NFL. The Cleveland Browns work out a new deal with one of their superstars, and just like that, the Cowboys are already probably writing a larger check to Trevon Diggs over a year in the future. We lead off with what Denzel Ward’s contract means for the Dallas corner.

We’re also looking at potentially larger Hall of Fame class sizes for the next few years; we’ll tell you why. And Dak Prescott makes it to a Hall of Fame after just six seasons. We’re examining the special needs the Cowboys have in the special teams department, we’re checking out the best remaining free agents on the open market, and we’re looking ahead to not only the release of the NFL schedule, but what the list of opponents tells Cowboys fans about the coming season. All that, plus Amari Cooper on his unfamiliar new surroundings and birthday wishes to a Cowboys great… just as he gets set to tee it up in a new event looking to become an annual smash hit. That’s all ahead in this edition of News and Notes.

How CB Denzel Ward’s new contract affects CB Trevon Diggs :: Inside the Star

The contract that makes Ward the highest-paid corner in the game just reset the market for the position leaguewide. So 2023 will be a rather fortuitous time for last season’s interception leader to become eligible for an extension of his own in Dallas. Diggs will almost certainly expect to receive top compensation for his continued services as a Cowboy.

Cowboys say they aren’t done in free agency, so here are 15 notable players still available :: The Athletic

Link (paywall)

If the Cowboys truly aren’t done yet in free agency, they might look at names like Jadeveon Clowney, Will Fuller, Trai Turner, Julio Jones, or Ereck Flowers. All would fill an area of seemingly immediate need in Dallas. But there’s plenty of veteran depth still on the market, too.

Back & Forth: More "special" moves are expected :: The Mothership

The Cowboys don’t currently have an experienced kicker on the roster. If special teams coordinator John Fassel doesn’t have a veteran add in mind, the club may draft a college kicker for the first time in 13 years. The team is likely to also look for a new punt returner, as CeeDee Lamb is now WR1 in Dallas.

NFL announces when it will announce 2022 regular season schedule :: Cowboys Wire

The league will release the upcoming regular season’s schedule of games on May 12. Several matchups will be unveiled early, beginning with the first Thursday Night game, to be announced during the opening round of the draft. The full slate of international games will also be revealed early. All clubs will be allowed to publicize their first home opponent just before the full schedule is announced.

Every team's 2022 strength of schedule rankings :: NFL.com

The Cowboys are tied with Washington for the easiest road in 2022, at least based on strength of schedule. Dallas’s 2021 opponents combined for a win percentage of just .462, meaning the team may never get a better opportunity to dominate the regular season standings.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to be inducted into Senior Bowl Hall of Fame :: Cowboys Wire

Prescott played sparingly in the 2016 college all-star game, but did enough to win MVP honors. He also cemented his stock with the Cowboys coaching staff as they led the opposing team that week in Mobile; Dallas drafted Prescott a few months later. Now he’ll be part of the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame, along with fellow Class of 2022 inductees Von Miller, Patrick Willis, Kevin Faulk, and Philip Rivers.

Hall of Fame increases senior finalists for next three years :: ProFootballTalk

Canton could get more crowded as the number of senior finalists (25 years or more removed from their final season) just jumped from one to three for 2023, 2024, and 2025. It doesn’t guarantee three enshrinees per year, but it achieves the intended goal to “get more seniors in the room.” The move opens the door for Cowboy greats like Chuck Howley, Ed “Too Tall” Jones, Everson Walls, Lee Roy Jordan, and Cornell Green.

Amari Cooper: 'I actually loved' being a Cowboy, sees trade to unfamiliar Browns as 'just business' :: Cowboys Wire

The veteran wide receiver says he wasn’t surprised by the trade that shipped him out of Dallas, as social media had been buzzing about the possibility for a while. He also talked about his perceived role as a locker room leader and admitted that what little he knows about the Cleveland Browns franchise came from the 2014 movie “Draft Day,” starring Kevin Costner.

ClubCorp Classic gives Tony Romo another chance to showcase ability to play competitive golf :: Dallas Morning News

The inaugural event, which starts Friday, aims to be Dallas’s version of the popular celebrity golf tournament played in Pebble Beach each year. Romo and Emmitt Smith will compete alongside celebrities and golf pros, and crowds are expected to grow in subsequent years. For Romo, the ClubCorp is a chance to keep playing golf competitively. “I think we’ll have an opportunity for possibly one or two [tournaments to play this year], but the biggest thing is you got to play well,” Romo said.

Romo celebrates 42nd birthday on Thursday :: SportsDay Cowboys (Twitter)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Seahawks Could Reportedly Make Big Move For Quarterback

The Seahawks reportedly aren’t standing pat when it comes to the quarterback position. After losing Russell Wilson this offseason, there’s “a very real possibility” Seattle moves up in the draft to take a QB, according to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline. Per Pauline, “Word is...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Johnny Manziel Throws Touchdown Pass: NFL World Reacts

It’s 2022 and Johnny Manziel is throwing touchdown passes to Terrell Owens. The former Cleveland Browns first round NFL Draft pick is playing in the Fan Controlled Football League. He’s on the same team as Owens. Saturday night, Manziel found Owens for a touchdown pass in the league.
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Football
State
Washington State
Arlington, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Cleveland, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys Visit with Veteran Starting O-Lineman: NFL Tracker

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. APRIL 23: TEVI VISITS Offensive tackle Sam Tevi is not a "name'' player. But he does have some skins on...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Faulk
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Emmitt Smith
Person
Tony Romo
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Everson Walls
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Barry Switzer Announces Major Oklahoma Move: Fans React

Legendary Oklahoma Sooners head coach Barry Switzer announced some pretty big news earlier this week. The Hall of Fame head coach announced the formation of 1Oklahoma, which will give every Sooners football player the opportunity to earn up to $50,000/year through Name, Image and Likeness. “We changed the game in...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#American Football#Cowboys News#A Hall Of Fame#News And Notes
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tony Romo on the rocks: Former Dallas Cowboys QB fumbles away celebrity division title in playoff

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo had a spotty playoff record behind center – 2-4 lifetime – and it didn’t get any better Sunday on the golf course. Playing in the celebrity division of the ClubCorp Classic, a PGA Tour Champions event in Irving, Texas, Romo, 42, held the lead until he hit into the water at the par-5 18th hole at Las Colinas Country Club and made bogey, while former tennis pro Mardy Fish responded with a clutch birdie. That forced a tie with 106 points in the Stableford scoring system.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

This Trade Between Packers and Seahawks Sends Former First Round Pick to Seattle

With the NFL Draft just days away, there is no shortage of conjecture of what the Green Bay Packers will do. With four picks in the top 60, there is a plethora of trade rumors and speculation over who the Packers will draft. Obviously, with the trade of Davante Adams earlier this offseason, many expect the Packers to be targeting a wide receiver early. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell proposed that several trades could occur around the NFL on Draft Day. One of them involving the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks involved Jordan Love and the Packers moving up to the ninth overall selection.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Report: AFC team ‘all in’ on trying to trade for Deebo Samuel

The New York Jets have two picks in the top 10 of this year’s NFL Draft, and they are said to have a very specific plan in mind for the second one. According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, there is buzz amid NFL circles that the Jets are “all in” on trying to use the 10th overall pick as part of a trade package for Deebo Samuel. They also have the No. 4 overall pick, which many expect them to use on an elite pass-rusher.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

100K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy