Marjorie Taylor Greene testimony: Georgia rep grilled about Jan 6 and Proud Boys plan at ballot hearing

By Johanna Chisholm and Oliver O'Connell
 3 days ago

Marjorie Taylor Greene today faced an administrative judge at a hearing that could see the Georgia Republican banned from public office because of her alleged support for the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol.

The congresswoman was questioned about the 2021 Capitol riot by lawyer Ron Fein, representing a group of voters who filed a challenge with the Georgia secretary of state’s office alleging that Ms Greene helped facilitate the attack that ultimately sought to upend Congress’ certification of Joe Biden ’s presidential election victory.

They say that her behaviour violates a clause in the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment and makes her ineligible to run for reelection.

Among other things, the case against the congresswoman hinges on her repeated use of a “codeword” – specifically, repeated references to the year 1776 – which the lawyers say encouraged the rioters who descended on the Capitol.

For her part, Ms Greene is appealing a federal judge's ruling allowing a challenge to her eligibility to run for reelection to proceed and in the hour leading up to her hearing, the pro-Trump lawmaker took to Twitter to urge her fellow Republicans to “protect election integrity”.

Max Dominguez
4d ago

Even UNDER OATH, she openly lies…Even when they play recorded statements she made, she lies and claims she doesn’t remember! LYING UNDER OATH…She’s being EXPOSED as a complete LIAR…

WAKE UP!
3d ago

Can she be tried for Perjury after this trial? I have never seen such a blatant dodging of questions and outright lying before. Grandstanding and hypocracy. This is the face of the new Republicans, and it doesn't look good! What is even worse? Imagine the people under her influence cheering her on!

LaFrance
3d ago

Watched her testimony in full. She thought she could be cute and sassy and she got schooled. She floundered repeatedly, perjured herself on nearly every response and there was one glorious sequence where the court paused 5 minutes and she insisted on remaining seated in the witness stand. The cameras stayed on her for roughly three minutes and not a single person came to offer her support or words of encouragement. She’s toast and should be prosecuted for treason, let alone not be considered for being on the Georgia primary ballot.

