ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Police Investigate ‘Suspicious Deaths’ in Concord, NH

By Dan Alexander
Seacoast Current
Seacoast Current
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two deaths considered suspicious are under investigation in Concord. Attorney General John M. Formella said police are at a home in the Concord Heights section looking into the...

seacoastcurrent.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Missing Couple Found Shot To Death In Concord, NH

CONCORD, NH (CBS) – A husband and wife reported missing earlier this week were found shot to death in a wooded area in Concord, New Hampshire. Investigators said 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende Reid were shot multiple times. The deaths have been ruled homicides. Their bodies were found Thursday evening off of Portsmouth Street in Concord in the area of the Broken Ground Trails. Family and friends had not heard from the Reids after they left their home in the Alton Woods apartment complex Monday afternoon for a walk in the woods. The Reids’ bodies were found in close proximity...
CONCORD, NH
CBS Boston

Investigators Return To New Hampshire Woods Where Concord Couple Was Found Murdered

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Police still have no new information to release in the case Monday of a Concord, New Hampshire couple found murdered on the walking trails near their apartment complex. Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66 were reported missing by their family last Wednesday. They were found shot to death on a walking trail near the Alton Woods Apartment Complex in Concord on Thursday. Their deaths were ruled homicides. “We have no new specific information to provide at this time,” New Hampshire Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward told reporters after law enforcement spent the weekend combing the Broken...
CONCORD, NH
Seacoast Current

Concord, NH Couple Killed While on a Walk

A couple who has not been seen since Monday was shot to death while walking on a path in the woods near their home. Concord police during the week announced they were searching for Stephen Reid, 67, and wife Djeswende Reid, 66. They were last seen on Sunday at a family member's home in Concord and spoke to family and friends via telephone on Monday. Family reported them missing to police on Tuesday.
CONCORD, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Concord, NH
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

The body of a 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin was found a day after she was reported missing. The remains of Liliana "Lily Peters was found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the fourth grader''s death. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lily Peters during this tragic time,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.He also warned the public that a threat to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
Seacoast Current

Have You See Him? Violent Rochester, NH, Man Jumps Bail

Police are looking for a man with "violent tendencies" in connection with an alleged domestic violence assault. Alexander Sutton is wanted on bail violations connected with an assault that reportedly included the act of strangulation, according to U.S. Marshals. He has connections to both Rochester and Berwick. He was last known to be employed by a roofing and renovation company out of Lebanon, Maine.
ROCHESTER, NH
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

These Toledo Sisters Vanished In The Middle Of The Night

Cszera Reys 13-Years-OldThe Toledo Police Department. The Toledo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating two missing siblings, ages 13 and 7 years. On Thursday, April 21, 2022, Jerrielynn Freeman, the guardian of 13-year-old Cszera Reyes and 7-year-old Samari Knighten, checked on the two sisters and saw them in their bedroom around 10:00 pm in the 3000 block of Hartman. Their guardian, Jerrielynn, said that by noon Friday, the girls were gone, reports The Toledo Blade. Upon realizing the girls had disappeared, she immediately reported them as missing.
TOLEDO, OH
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy