ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

DWI Overturn Closes Portsmouth, NH, Road

By Dan Alexander
Seacoast Current
Seacoast Current
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Portsmouth Police expect Elwyn Road to remain closed during much of the Friday morning commute following a drunk driving crash. A car...

seacoastcurrent.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Crime & Safety
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Nh#Eversource#Twitter
Seacoast Current

Have You See Him? Violent Rochester, NH, Man Jumps Bail

Police are looking for a man with "violent tendencies" in connection with an alleged domestic violence assault. Alexander Sutton is wanted on bail violations connected with an assault that reportedly included the act of strangulation, according to U.S. Marshals. He has connections to both Rochester and Berwick. He was last known to be employed by a roofing and renovation company out of Lebanon, Maine.
CBS Boston

VIDEO: Lawn Chair Flies Out Of Pickup Truck, Cracks Vermont State Police Cruiser Windshield

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (CBS) — Vermont authorities say it’s a good thing that no one was hurt Thursday when a lawn chair came flying out the bed of a pickup truck and hit a State Police cruiser on the highway. Video shows the chair coming loose as the truck changed lanes and cracking the cruiser’s windshield on I-89 in South Burlington. The trooper was able safety pull over to the side of the road. Police ended up ticketing the pickup truck driver for having an unsecured load. Yesterday, an unsecured chair flew out of the back of a pickup truck on I-89 in South Burlington and smashed into a VSP cruiser. Luckily no one was injured. The pickup's driver was ticketed for an unsecured load. Remember: Vehicle loads must be properly secured at all times! pic.twitter.com/Jl72JemFMU — VT State Police Traffic Safety (@VSP_Traffic) April 22, 2022 “Remember: Vehicle loads must be properly secured at all times!” State Police tweeted.  
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Seacoast Current

Beloved Restored 1950’s Diner in Portsmouth, NH, is for Sale

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Are diners a thing of the past? Jeez I hope not! There is truly nothing like being sat by a sassy waitress at 1 am and having the option of ordering eggs benedict, Reuben sandwich, or whatever else your little heart desires!
PORTSMOUTH, NH
CBS Boston

‘Definitely Scary’: Concord NH Murders Leave Walkers At Broken Ground Trail Uneasy

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Investigators returned Saturday to the woods in Concord, New Hampshire, where a husband and wife in their 60s were both murdered days ago. The bodies of Stephen Reid and Djeswende Reid were were found with multiple gunshot wounds along the Broken Ground Trail Thursday. “It’s definitely scary,” a woman in the area said. Folks are second-guessing whether they should walk the popular trails, even as the weather gets warmer and days stay lighter outside. “It was just awful,” another woman said. “I don’t know how people are not in danger. If it was me, I would be saying don’t walk...
CONCORD, NH
BBC

M1 crash: Drink-drive mum jailed over deaths of children

A mother who killed two of her children when she crashed into a lorry while drink-driving has been jailed for more than four years. Mary McCann, 35, crashed into the HGV on the M1 northbound near Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, on 9 August. Daughter Lilly, four, and son Smaller, 10, were...
ACCIDENTS
Seacoast Current

Motorcyclist Crashes Into NH State Police Car, Charged With DWI

A Manchester man was charged with driving while intoxicated after his motorcycle collided with the side of a New Hampshire State Police vehicle early Sunday morning. State Police said the motorcycle, driven by William Hebert, 62, didn't stop at a stop sign on Hayward Street in Manchester approaching Willow Street around 1:05 a.m., instead hitting the side of the cruiser headed southbound.
MANCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy