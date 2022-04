We get a nice hit of early summer today, with highs well into the 70s and even 80s. May be a little cooler near the lake shore. It will remain warm and increasingly humid tonight into early Monday, but wet weather returns Monday afternoon. Localized downpours and storms will accompany a cold front that will slowly move through by Monday afternoon and evening. And then turning much cooler for the rest of the work week.

