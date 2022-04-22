ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest City, OK

1 Person In Custody After Overnight Standoff

By News 9
news9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least one person is in custody after a late-night standoff near Midwest Boulevard...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Tulsa Police Issue Warning To UTV Drivers After Dangerous Crash

A warning from Tulsa Police after a bad crash on Riverside this week. Tulsa police said you need a driver's license, proper tags, insurance, working lights and signals, and a working horn to legally drive UTVs on the roads. TPD said both the driver and passenger from the accident survived the crash.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Edmond police standoff with suspect after shooting

EDMOND, Okla. — The police in Edmond were in a standoff with a suspect after a shooting. On Friday, officials responded to a scene in the 1100 block of Bank Side Circle at Aspen Trail where a shooting occurred. According to authorities, bounty hunters were serving a warrant to a suspect.
EDMOND, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midwest City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Midwest City, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Couple arrested in dollar store robbery

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman are behind bars after police said they robbed a local dollar store and then tried to evade arrest. Marsha Marie Beltran, 30, has been charged with Robbery. Her accused getaway driver, Jesus Saralegui, 25, has been charged with Robbery and Evading Arrest.  According to an arrest affidavit, on […]
ODESSA, TX
KTUL

Four arrested for allegedly "jackpotting" ATM machine at OnCue

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four individuals were arrested by Oklahoma City police on on Thursday for ATM jackpotting. Police arrested 41-year-old Chevalier Martinez, 20-year-old Clever Medina, 33-year-old Wilfredo Lezama-Garcia, and 43-year-old Edgar Ravalo on April 14 for "jackpotting" an ATM Machine at an OnCue at 13600 N. Western in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy