1 Person In Custody After Overnight Standoff

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took one person into custody after shots were fired overnight at an Oklahoma City apartment complex. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the incident started as an argument near Southwest 15th Street and Portland Avenue. The argument escalated to someone firing a few shots before running away.
A warning from Tulsa Police after a bad crash on Riverside this week. Tulsa police said you need a driver's license, proper tags, insurance, working lights and signals, and a working horn to legally drive UTVs on the roads. TPD said both the driver and passenger from the accident survived the crash.
EDMOND, Okla. — The police in Edmond were in a standoff with a suspect after a shooting. On Friday, officials responded to a scene in the 1100 block of Bank Side Circle at Aspen Trail where a shooting occurred. According to authorities, bounty hunters were serving a warrant to a suspect.
A wrong-way driver is now in custody after leading state troopers and Del City police on and overnight chase. Authorities say it started around 1 a.m. on Thursday near I-240 and Eastern. According to police the pursuit ended at a home near Southeast 44th and South Bryant where the suspect tried to get out and run away.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rickia Crawford's family is still in shock after what happened on Monday, but they say seeing everyone share their memories of her is helping them get through. Police were called to the Crossings at Minshall Park apartments near 81st and Sheridan on Monday after reports...
TULSA, Okla. — We are learning more about the woman who died in an RV fire last week. Jennifer Danielle Ball was a 41-year-old mom and a former school teacher. Her twin sister, Kimberly Rassmussen, says she’d been struggling with homelessness and had some mental health issues. “She...
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman are behind bars after police said they robbed a local dollar store and then tried to evade arrest. Marsha Marie Beltran, 30, has been charged with Robbery. Her accused getaway driver, Jesus Saralegui, 25, has been charged with Robbery and Evading Arrest. According to an arrest affidavit, on […]
A human trafficking investigation is now underway, after an estimated 50 people were seen piling from the back of a broken-down semi in McClain County. It’s believed a majority of them are from South America and that they had been packed like sardines in the back of the truck for nearly 24-hours.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four individuals were arrested by Oklahoma City police on on Thursday for ATM jackpotting. Police arrested 41-year-old Chevalier Martinez, 20-year-old Clever Medina, 33-year-old Wilfredo Lezama-Garcia, and 43-year-old Edgar Ravalo on April 14 for "jackpotting" an ATM Machine at an OnCue at 13600 N. Western in Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0