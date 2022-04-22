ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Trapped After Vehicle Slams into Back of Semi on 605 Freeway

By Key News Network
 3 days ago

Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was trapped inside a vehicle that crashed into the back of a semi leaving the vehicle stuck under the truck on the 605 Freeway in the city of Norwalk early Thursday morning.

Micael Ullo / KNN

California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived at the scene of the reported incident around 1:33 a.m. Apr. 21, on the Southbound 605 Freeway and located a vehicle underneath a semi. CHP reported that the patient was trapped inside of the vehicle. It took approximately 20 to 30 minutes for firefighters to extricate the patient from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life.

The patient was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance in unknown condition.

The cause of the crash is not known and under investigation at this time.

