1 Person In Custody After Overnight Standoff

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took one person into custody after shots were fired overnight at an Oklahoma City apartment complex. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the incident started as an argument near Southwest 15th Street and Portland Avenue. The argument escalated to someone firing a few shots before running away.
EDMOND, Okla. — The police in Edmond were in a standoff with a suspect after a shooting. On Friday, officials responded to a scene in the 1100 block of Bank Side Circle at Aspen Trail where a shooting occurred. According to authorities, bounty hunters were serving a warrant to a suspect.
A wrong-way driver is now in custody after leading state troopers and Del City police on and overnight chase. Authorities say it started around 1 a.m. on Thursday near I-240 and Eastern. According to police the pursuit ended at a home near Southeast 44th and South Bryant where the suspect tried to get out and run away.
When I hear of parents abandoning their children or harming them in any way, it always makes me say to myself "These kids did not ask to be here". Police say a woman from Odessa, Texas left her four-year-old daughter unattended for hours back in March, and all I can do is shake my head.
Both a woman and her child reported missing from Indiana were found in her car, but only the 5-month-old son was alive, according to local Indiana outlet WSBT. Alexis Morales and her son, Messiah, were last seen on April 12 and reported missing on April 18, according to the outlet.
Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
An impressive five-bedroom house has hit the market for $2.76million but the owner won't get a cent after the property was seized by police. The two-storey home at Sylvania in Sydney's south had been owned by jailed drug trafficker Alexander Luis Leon and his father. Leon, 48, is currently serving...
Oklahoma City police have identified the driver they said hit and killed an elderly woman and left the scene Tuesday night. The woman was pushing her grandson in a shopping cart along a southeast Oklahoma City street when they were hit. Police said 73-year-old Mary Hill died at a local...
ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Officers are searching for a suspect who is at large after a vehicle pursuit in Elk Grove, said the Elk Grove Police Department.
The incident took place in the area of Big Horn and Laguna.
There is no more information available at this time.
Police Activity- Officers are searching the area of Big Horn and Laguna for a suspect who ran from a vehicle after a pursuit. pic.twitter.com/VmlkK3ahHP
— EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) April 24, 2022
Oklahoma City police said two men are now behind bars after an early morning chase on the city’s southwest side. A neighbor told News 9 a siren or two at night isn't unusual, but when she heard several cars race by, she figured it was more than a normal traffic stop.
A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
The Guthrie Police Department said two people are in custody, accused of attempting to burglarize a home downtown and stabbing two victims on Saturday. Police said the victim's father received minor wounds from a stab and that the victim is in stable condition at the hospital. The mother and father...
A suspect has formally been named in relation to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a young British girl who disappeared almost 15 years ago while on vacation with her family in Portugal. Portuguese prosecutors said there was an official suspect in the case in a statement on Thursday, according to...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for the gunman who killed one person after an argument in Bronzeville. The man was shot across the street from the Snipes store in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove just before 1 p.m. The road was closed until just a few minutes before 5 p.m. A witness, who works security security across the street, told CBS 2's Sabrina Franza that there was an argument inside the Snipes that ended on the street along South Cottage Grove Avenue. She said the victim was trying to get into a car with a woman and a toddler when...
A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
Felicia Marie Johnson was last seen on April 15 after getting a ride home from someone at a nightclub. The family of Felicia Marie Johnson, 24, is asking for help following her disappearance on April 15. Her bloody cell phone was recovered near a park in West Houston, raising suspicion that there may have been foul play.
Comments / 0