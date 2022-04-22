ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest City, OK

1 Person In Custody After Overnight Standoff

By News 9
News On 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least one person is in custody after a late-night standoff near Midwest Boulevard...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Edmond police standoff with suspect after shooting

EDMOND, Okla. — The police in Edmond were in a standoff with a suspect after a shooting. On Friday, officials responded to a scene in the 1100 block of Bank Side Circle at Aspen Trail where a shooting occurred. According to authorities, bounty hunters were serving a warrant to a suspect.
EDMOND, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midwest City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Midwest City, OK
Crime & Safety
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Daily Mail

Five-bedroom home where drugs, guns and cash were found in a secret room hidden behind a bookcase hits the market for $2.7m after the whole property was seized by police

An impressive five-bedroom house has hit the market for $2.76million but the owner won't get a cent after the property was seized by police. The two-storey home at Sylvania in Sydney's south had been owned by jailed drug trafficker Alexander Luis Leon and his father. Leon, 48, is currently serving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Suspect At Large After Vehicle Pursuit In Elk Grove

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Officers are searching for a suspect who is at large after a vehicle pursuit in Elk Grove, said the Elk Grove Police Department. The incident took place in the area of Big Horn and Laguna. There is no more information available at this time. Police Activity- Officers are searching the area of Big Horn and Laguna for a suspect who ran from a vehicle after a pursuit. pic.twitter.com/VmlkK3ahHP — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) April 24, 2022
ELK GROVE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News On 6

2 Stabbed In Attempted Guthrie Home Invasion, 2 Suspects In Custody

The Guthrie Police Department said two people are in custody, accused of attempting to burglarize a home downtown and stabbing two victims on Saturday. Police said the victim's father received minor wounds from a stab and that the victim is in stable condition at the hospital. The mother and father...
GUTHRIE, OK
CBS Chicago

One man dead after fight inside Bronzeville store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for the gunman who killed one person after an argument in Bronzeville. The man was shot across the street from the Snipes store in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove just before 1 p.m. The road was closed until just a few minutes before 5 p.m. A witness, who works security security across the street, told CBS 2's Sabrina Franza that there was an argument inside the Snipes that ended on the street along South Cottage Grove Avenue. She said the victim was trying to get into a car with a woman and a toddler when...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy