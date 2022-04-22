How Significant Are Red Bull’s Reliability Issues—and Can Max Verstappen Overcome Them?

The embrace between Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola two weekends ago at full time of the FA Cup semifinal was more subdued than the theatrical, jump-attack in the Premier League six days before that. Klopp more or less fielded his strongest Liverpool team against a Manchester City side weakened by a punishing midweek Champions League tie against Atlético Madrid. During the FA Cup match, City, who fell 3-0 down, managed to stay in it until the last kick, with Fernandinho blazing any lingering hopes of extra time over the bar. Phil Foden dropped to the ground at the final whistle. Gabriel Jesus winced. Jack Grealish, who pulled one back for the Cityzens, crouched down to take his shin pads out, gassed. But Ibrahima Konaté—who scored his third consecutive goal in as many matches, who is going to the FA Cup finals, who won—wearily acknowledged the fans, sort of unfazed about the whole thing. Liverpool would have to play Manchester United on Tuesday, the Merseyside Derby five days after that, and then a Champions League semifinal the week after that. There was no time to celebrate, and perhaps no desire to, either.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 16 HOURS AGO