Politics

New DOJ Monitorship Shows When Compliance Upgrades Aren’t Enough

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA waste management company caught bribing overseas officials impressed the Justice Department with “extensive remediation measures” including a new compliance chief and...

NBC News

DOJ decides to appeal transportation mask mandate

The Justice Department decided to appeal a federal judge’s ruling that struck down the transportation mask mandate. While top airline CEOs say their customers and employees are ready to move on, a national poll found that 56 percent favor keeping the transportation mask mandate while 24 percent oppose it.April 21, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
Aerojet Rocketdyne Cybersecurity Trial Could Be DOJ Bellweather

On April 26, trial will begin in United States ex rel. Markus v. Aerojet Rocketdyne Inc., where relator Brian Markus, Aerojet’s former senior director of cybersecurity, alleges the company violated the False Claims Act (FCA) by concealing cybersecurity problems from the government. When the Department of Justice declined to...
LAW
Lisa Monaco
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Hillary Clinton asks judge to throw out Trump’s $24m lawsuit accusing her of trying to smear him over Russia

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton filed court papers asking a Florida federal judge to toss out a lawsuit accusing her and a host of other figures of orchestrating a massive conspiracy to rig the 2016 election because the lawsuit was filed too late and does not allege any provable facts. “Whatever the utility of Plaintiff’s Complaint as a fundraising tool, a press release, or a list of political grievances, it has no merit as a lawsuit, and should be dismissed with prejudice,” wrote longtime Clinton attorney David Kendall on Wednesday in a motion to dismiss filed in the...
U.S. POLITICS
Slate

Judge Blocks Military Vaccine Mandate Again, Dares Supreme Court to Stop Him

How close can a district court judge come to disobeying the Supreme Court without technically defying it? Judge Reed O’Connor wants to find out. Last week, in a 6–3 order, the Supreme Court halted his unprecedented injunction attempting to order the deployment of 35 Navy SEALs and other special warfare troops who refused to get the COVID vaccine on religious grounds. In a concurrence, Justice Brett Kavanaugh explained that courts may not exercise their power “in a manner that military commanders believe would impair the military of the United States as it defends the American people.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Politics
U.S. Department of Justice
Justice Gorsuch Calls for Overruling the Insular Cases

Earlier today, in United States v. Vaello-Madero, an 8-1 Supreme Court ruled that Congress can exclude residents of Puerto Rico and other federal territories from SSI benefits extended to residents of the fifty states. The ruling is consistent with precedent under which, among other things, Congress also exempts residents of Puerto Rico from most federal income, estate, and excise taxes. But Justice Neil Gorsuch took the opportunity to author a concurring opinion urging the Supreme Court to reverse the Insular Cases - longstanding precedents under which residents of Puerto Rico and other "unincorporated" territories are excluded from the protection of many of the constitutional rights that apply to residents of the states and conventional federally administered territories (including Washington DC).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated for now a Trump-era rule that had curtailed the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. The justices agreed to halt a lower court judge’s order...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Supreme Court weighs Biden’s Hanford nuclear challenge

Supreme Court justices yesterday appeared skeptical of calls to dismiss the Biden administration’s challenge of a Washington state law that expanded benefits to federal contractors at the Hanford nuclear waste site. The federal government is seeking to block a 2018 state law that presumed current and former workers who...
WASHINGTON STATE
Court Refuses to Seal Documents That Are "Embarrassing" to a Lawyer, But "Not Unfairly Embarrassing"

From Sida v. Murphy, decided Wednesday by Judge Greg Kays (W.D. Mo.):. This case arises from Plaintiffs' allegations that Defendants committed legal malpractice which resulted in a Missouri state court entering default judgment against them for failure to comply with Missouri's Rules of Civil Procedure and the court's orders. Now before the Court is Defendants' Motion to Seal All Filings Made Herein Pertaining to the Undersigned's Ability to Practice Law.
MISSOURI STATE

