Owensboro Radio Personality Hosting a Fun Cruise on the Virgin Scarlet Lady

Raise one hand if you love Bourbon! Now raise the other hand if you love weekend getaways to a cozy Airbnb in the Bluegrass State. We've got the hook up for you. Sometimes we don't want to hit the beach when we get away. For our family, we like to make weekend plans where we don't have a far drive and when we get to our destination we can just relax and take it easy. It's nice to have a place to slow down and leave the world behind. We found a gorgeous Farmhouse Airbnb in Breckenridge County, Kentucky that will be sure to make you appreciate country living.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO