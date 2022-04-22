ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

SCSU Player Tosses Perfect Game, 28th in NCAA Division II History

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago
ABERDEEN -- A St. Cloud State University pitcher had a perfect outing on Thursday. Redshirt freshman Luke Tupy tossed a perfect game in a 3 - 0 win over Northern...

The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
WJON

Norsemen Earn Game One Win, Wild Take Fourth Straight Victory

The St. Cloud Norsemen opened up their playoff run with a win over Bismarck, and the Minnesota Wild notched their fourth straight win at home against Seattle on Friday. On Saturday, the St. Cloud State, St. John's, St. Ben's baseball and softball teams, and SCTCC baseball team are expected to play doubleheaders, meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins are set to face the White Sox in game two of the weekend series, and the Timberwolves will host the Memphis Grizzlies for game four of the first round.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Timberwolves Tie Series with Memphis, Twins Top White Sox

The SCSU baseball and softball teams, SJU baseball team swept their Saturday matchups, while the Minnesota Timberwolves topped Memphis to tie the series, the Twins earned a big win in game two against the White Sox, and the St. Cloud Norsemen fell in a close game against Bismarck in the NAHL playoffs. On Sunday the Wild will travel to Nashville, and the CSB softball and SCTCC baseball teams will re-take the field after postponing their Saturday games.
MEMPHIS, TN
WJON

SCTCC Baseball Update – April 25th, 2022

The Cyclones defeated their rivals the Golden Rams, backed by seven timely hits, including three doubles. This gave their starting pitcher Grady Fuchs a righty from Paynesville High School. He threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Carson Geislinger a righty from Eden Valley-Watkins High School threw the final 1 2/3 innings to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.
BASEBALL
WJON

St. Cloud Has Plenty of NFL Connections

The NFL draft will take place Thursday April 28 - Saturday April 30. The St. Cloud area has had many players either drafted or signed as undrafted free agents. The list includes St. John's offensive lineman Ben Bartch, who was drafted in the 4th round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. He's played 2 seasons so far with the Jaguars with 28 games played which includes 12 starts.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
