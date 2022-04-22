SCSU Player Tosses Perfect Game, 28th in NCAA Division II History

The St. Cloud Norsemen opened up their playoff run with a win over Bismarck, and the Minnesota Wild notched their fourth straight win at home against Seattle on Friday. On Saturday, the St. Cloud State, St. John's, St. Ben's baseball and softball teams, and SCTCC baseball team are expected to play doubleheaders, meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins are set to face the White Sox in game two of the weekend series, and the Timberwolves will host the Memphis Grizzlies for game four of the first round.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO