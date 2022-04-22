SCSU Player Tosses Perfect Game, 28th in NCAA Division II History
ABERDEEN -- A St. Cloud State University pitcher had a perfect outing on Thursday. Redshirt freshman Luke Tupy tossed a perfect game in a 3 - 0 win over Northern...wjon.com
