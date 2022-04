The way I see it, there are four stages of growth that serve as a roadmap that guides how your focus, priorities, and key decisions change as your company grows. The first stage, the startup stage, is normally formed by one to five employees. Then you have a "Grow Up," with six to 15 employees. When the team needs to grow from there, the company turns into a "Scale Up," with 16 to 250 employees. Finally, when a company becomes the leader of the industry, it turns into the "Dominant," with more than 250 employees.

