On Friday, Jon Rothstein of CollegeHoopsToday reported that Auburn will make the trek to Seattle to return the back end of a home-and-home with Washington. The last time the two met was in 2018 when the Tigers hosted the Huskies. Auburn won decisively by a score of 88-66. Last season, the Huskies finished the season with a 17-15 record and finished 5th in the Pac-12.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO