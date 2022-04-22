ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potomac, MD

George “Walter” Taylor Act signed into law, applauded by Potomac Riverkeeper Network

By Southern Maryland Chronicle News Desk
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QmPds_0fGtjysK00

Washington, DC – April 21 – Potomac Riverkeeper Network (PRKN) applauds Maryland’s General Assembly for passing the “George “Walter” Taylor Act which prohibits the sale of certain products containing PFAS which Gov. Larry Hogan signed today, PRKN President Nancy Stoner announced today.

Said Stoner, PFAS chemicals are dangerous to public health and because they do not break down, are true “forever” toxins.  They have been found in fish and in drinking water in Maryland and this legislation is an important first step in their control.

The chemicals are found in a wide array of products, both household and industrial. They are a common component in firefighting foam as well as food packaging, carpets, and rugs, and as a result, come in frequent contact with firefighters and consumers.

Brent Walls, Upper Potomac Riverkeeper for PRKN, was instrumental in passing the legislation.  His investigation of fish species in Antietam Creek was the source of scientific data to publicize the issue, as was his testing of drinking water locations near Hagerstown, MD. He also testified before the General Assembly on the gravity of the issue and the solutions necessary to protect public health.

The Act, called the “George ‘Walter’ Taylor Act”, for the Maryland firefighter who died from illness caused by a lifetime of service and who left behind a wife and family in Southern Maryland.

Bill to ban PFA’s named after late SoMD Firefighter George “Walter” Taylor

Walls concluded, “There is still much to be done about PFAS.  This is only a small step in the right direction. Maryland must institute broad and rigorous testing of PFAS in all sectors like wastewater treatment plant effluent, biosolids used on crops and fish consumption advisories.”

The post George “Walter” Taylor Act signed into law, applauded by Potomac Riverkeeper Network appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Hogan signs new law raising minimum marriage age in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Feds greenlight Maryland’s choice for route of third Bay Bridge

The Federal Highway Administration has given preliminary approval to Maryland’s plans build to a new Chesapeake Bay bridge near the existing two spans that cross between Annapolis and Kent Island. The agency’s “record of decision” sides with the Maryland Transportation Authority preference for the crossing’s location. Before settling on the final corridor, the transportation authority, […] The post Feds greenlight Maryland’s choice for route of third Bay Bridge appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Signs More Than 100 Bipartisan Bills Into Law

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today signed an additional 103 bipartisan bills into law, including measures to advance key administration initiatives, such as the More Jobs for Marylanders Act and the Judicial Transparency Act. “Today, we signed another 103 bipartisan bills into law, including measures to promote job creation, address violent crime, advance our Chesapeake Bay restoration goals, and […] The post Governor Hogan Signs More Than 100 Bipartisan Bills Into Law appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Lt. Governor visits two Charles Co parks during State Parks Week

On Thursday, April 21, 2022, Lt. Governor Boyd K Rutherford visited Chapel Point State Park. This park includes a popular 50-acre waterfront area, and historic archaeological sites: the site of a Jesuit mission established by Father Andrew White around 1640 & areas important to native Piscataway Conoy communities. On Friday, April 25, 2022, Rutherford visited […] The post Lt. Governor visits two Charles Co parks during State Parks Week appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Potomac, MD
City
Hagerstown, MD
State
Washington State
Potomac, MD
Government
Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that bussing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Chemicals#Fish#Prkn#Pfas#The General Assembly
WBAL Radio

Johns Hopkins doctor reacts to the current state of COVID-19

Doctors at Johns Hopkins provided an update on Friday on the state of COVID-19. Dr. Brian Garibaldi at Hopkins is reacting to the judge's order throwing out the public transportation mask mandate and says it's clear most people are taking more risks than they should these days. Watch the briefing...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland not the only state seeing rising COVID-19 metrics

Maryland is not the only state seeing rising COVID-19 metrics. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Over the past 14 days, the U.S. saw a steady uptick in new cases. Maryland still has what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers to be low community transmission rates.
MARYLAND STATE
The Atlantic

Mitch McConnell’s Nightmare Scenario

The names Todd Akin, Richard Mourdock, Sharron Angle, and Christine O’Donnell have been lost to history, consigned to the dustbin of Beltway barroom trivia. For Mitch McConnell, however, they remain an all-too-fresh reminder of opportunities squandered. McConnell became Senate majority leader in 2015, but had it not been for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland governor addresses police, visits human trafficking support center

(The Center Square) – Backing the police and funding a human trafficking center were on Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s agenda in Ocean City this week. The governor addressed the Maryland Municipal League’s Police Executive Association Training Conference and then took part in a ceremony establishing the first human trafficking center in Dorchester. “Every single day […] The post Maryland governor addresses police, visits human trafficking support center appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle Week in Review for April 17-22, 2022

Calvert County: Calvert County Armed Career Criminal Sentenced To 15 Years In Federal Prison For Illegal Possession Of A Firearm: Defendant Convicted After a Four-Day Trial in December 2021 Calvert County Farmers Markets are Back with Local Food, Products: Buying local is made easy with an abundance of fresh food from Calvert County’s farmers, agri-businesses, […] The post SoMD Chronicle Week in Review for April 17-22, 2022 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy