We know that every day should be Earth Day – but 22 April remains a date that sees people around the world rallying together for the environment. Given the stark warnings in the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel On Climate Change (IPCC), it’s more crucial than ever that urgent action is taken to protect our planet, as well as those who are already bearing the brunt of the most serious effects of the climate crisis globally.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO