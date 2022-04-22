ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor, City Council clash on approach to homeless encampments in New York City

By Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

New York City Council leaders are calling on Mayor Eric Adams to do more to help homeless New Yorkers, after criticizing his administration's work to clear encampments.

The City Council wants the mayor to focus on the priorities of the council's preliminary budget response, to invest in affordable housing and expand homeless services.

The mayor says he's working with the City Council speaker, but he defended the work his administration has done.

"What we're doing, and what is interesting here, is what we are finding is many people find this as an opportunity to go back home to family members, find alternative ways of living, now that we're saying this is not dignified," Adams said.

Adams says this issue will be addressed in the final budget.

Chantee Lans reports from a homeless encampment cleanup site in Williamsburg.

Ross Jonathan
4d ago

I am not saying who or what nation is better or worse it’s just these videos for people who have never seen anything like this before need a visual reference so when people compare California homeless to being lawless you can see what lawless really looks like

