CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Haley and Hanna Cavinder are about to expose 4 million fans to Miami women’s basketball. The Cavinder sisters — identical 5-foot-6 twin guards who combined to average 34.2 points per game in their three seasons at Fresno State and built an enormous social media following during the pandemic — announced Thursday night that they are transferring to Miami for their senior seasons.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO