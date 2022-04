One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay group is readying for the second season of the anime with Satoru Gojo's first major team seen in the Gojo's Past arc of Gege Akutami's original manga series! The debut season of Jujutsu Kaisen was one of the most successful releases of the past few years, and that success resulted in the debut of a new feature film that went onto all sorts of success in its own right. With just how big the anime and movie had become in the last year, it was no surprise to find out that there were already plans in place to keep the anime going with a second season next year.

COMICS ・ 4 HOURS AGO