It looks like Infinity Ward is ramping up marketing for Call of Duty 2022, which is expected to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The developer rebooted the Modern Warfare series in 2019 to immense commercial success and rave reviews after a period of games set in the far future which featured space combat and advanced movement. Players responded to these entries with mixed reactions, but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare felt like a return to form and reminded players of the golden age of the series while still iterating upon what the franchise had done up to that point. Now, it looks like Infinity Ward is ready to reveal the highly anticipated sequel.

