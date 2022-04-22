ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Optical illusion of trees by a river reveals a risqué second image – what does it mean if you see the hidden figure?

By Jacob Bentley-York
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vrk7A_0fGtbjaz00

AN optical illusion of this woodland scene features a risqué hidden figure that might take a moment for some viewers to make out.

The surrealistic oil painting was crafted in 1991 and is believed to depict a character from Eastern Slavic mythology – but what does is mean?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p2Hhv_0fGtbjaz00
If you look closely you see a hidden risqué image Credit: shupliak.art

At first glance, the piece appears to show a river bank that is surrounded by dense woodland and greenery.

However, if you look at the negative space between the tree trunks and branches, you may see a naked women.

According to Shupliak art, the female figure is believed to represent a mermaid called called Berehynia from the ancient Slavic religion.

Many followers believed that she was the spirit who protected rivers, reservoirs and lakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UUT68_0fGtbjaz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24avxd_0fGtbjaz00

If you see the female character it shows you have a good spirit and are a natural guardian.

Last week, we shared a tricky imaged on show at the Phaeno Science Center in Wolfsburg, Germany that also utilises the art of negative space.

At first glance, the picture of what appears to be columns look as if they could be pieces for a giant chessboard.

However, if you look at the space between them, you might see figures resembling humans.

At the tops of the columns, you might catch what looks to be the silhouette of the side of a person’s face.

If you keep looking down the columns, you might also see the shape of the “person’s” body as well.

“Simple but effective,” wrote a viewer, describing the columns.

Another person said: "I don't see angels, I see geishas."

For those interested in illusions, one image could reveal whether you’re shy, confident or stubborn.

Another tricky pic shared on TikTok could imply that you’re either impulsive or rational.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yqbrt_0fGtbjaz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e7kPa_0fGtbjaz00

Meanwhile, an illusion will make you question how you judge beauty – as pretty faces change in a shocking way.

Plus, an “invisible man” has become viral sensation after camouflaging himself in different settings – can you spot him?

#Art#Optical Illusion#Phaeno Science Center#Eastern Slavic
